Ryan Williams injury update: Kalen DeBoer gets more bad news after Alabama WR took massive hit vs. FSU

Kalen DeBoer has delivered a grim update on Ryan Williams’ injury. The star receiver took a hit over the weekend in the fourth quarter of the Crimson Tide’s loss at Florida State. He was forced out of the game with a concussion, as the Tide lost 31-17 to the Seminoles.

DeBoer gave an update on the wideout’s injury on Monday, noting that he is on concussion protocol and is day-to-day, per The Athletic’s Chris Vannini. The injury adds to the coach’s concerns, following the shocking defeat at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini Alabama WR Ryan Williams is in concussion protocol and is day to day, per coach Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama was the favorite to win Saturday’s game by a wide margin. The Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 season and underwent a major overhaul to their coaching staff and roster in the off-season.

With a lot to prove in his second year at Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer must focus on preparing his team for its next game against Louisiana-Monroe. With the update on Ryan Williams, he risks missing one of the most important pieces in his offense in the Week 2 matchup.

The sophomore wideout did not have a great outing on Saturday, making five catches for 30 yards. However, Alabama fans have vivid memories of what he’s capable of on offense after an explosive freshman season.

Who might step up for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama in Ryan Williams’ absence

One of the brightest spots in Alabama’s uninspiring campaign last season, Ryan Williams hauled in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. However, the sophomore’s absence would mean senior receiver Germie Bernard will step up, as he did against Florida State on Saturday.

Bernard easily connected with Ty Simpson, who was making his debut as Alabama’s starting quarterback. He was at the end of Simpson’s pass eight times for 146 yards. But it's not expected of him to have the same level of output as Ryan Williams, as seen in their numbers from last season.

The Tide’s best bet would be for Williams to clear concussion protocol very soon and possibly be available for limited game action next Saturday. Kalen DeBoer’s squad will face the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on their home turf, hoping to bounce back.

With a new starting quarterback dictating play on the offense, getting a perfect connection with the receiving corps is crucial. Simpson has started well, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s loss to the Seminoles.

