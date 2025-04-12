Ryan Williams puts other Alabama stars in the shade as numerous Roll Tide fans queue up to get his autograph

Wide receiver Ryan Williams will likely enter the 2025 season as the Alabama Crimson Tide's biggest star. The long line of fans waiting for his autograph after the A-Day might be proof of that.

Ad

Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly posted a video of the line to get the wide receiver's autograph on Saturday. The line goes from the back end of one of the sidelines to the other, crossing the entire field's width at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"The line to get an autograph from Ryan Williams after A-Day. No other line even close," Kelly wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Williams was the Crimson Tide's leading receiver in 2024 with 865 yards on 48 receptions. He also paced the team with eight touchdowns. His 18-yard per-catch average was also first on the team.

There are still some questions on who will be under center in Williams' second season at Tuscaloosa. Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will battle for the starting spot.

While none of the quarterbacks have extensive college football experience, having a target like Ryan Williams should help their performance under Kalen DeBoer's timing-oriented offense.

Ad

Alabama will look to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season, which saw them finish with a 9-4 record and miss out on the College Football Playoff. They also lost in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan.

Bama No. 1 receiver Ryan Williams didn't suit up for A-Day

Ryan Williams did not participate in on-field drills during Alabama's A-Day.

Williams is expected to be flanked by Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton. Bernard caught 50 balls for 794 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Horton is coming over from the Miami Hurricanes, where he caught 56 passes for 656 yards and five scores.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer explained how his second A-Day practice went and compared it to last year's event.

"I only ran probably 90 (plays) last year," DeBoer said. "We’re going to get probably 45 to 50 team plays, 24 or so 7-on-7, some inside runs, one-on-ones. In the end, I think a lot of plays are going to still get run today so fans get a chance to see ‘em."

Alabama will open the season on Aug. 30 with a visit to Doak Campbell Stadium against the Florida State Seminoles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!