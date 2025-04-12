Ryan Williams puts other Alabama stars in the shade as numerous Roll Tide fans queue up to get his autograph

Wide receiver Ryan Williams will likely enter the 2025 season as the Alabama Crimson Tide's biggest star. The long line of fans waiting for his autograph after the A-Day might be proof of that.
Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly posted a video of the line to get the wide receiver's autograph on Saturday. The line goes from the back end of one of the sidelines to the other, crossing the entire field's width at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
"The line to get an autograph from Ryan Williams after A-Day. No other line even close," Kelly wrote.
Williams was the Crimson Tide's leading receiver in 2024 with 865 yards on 48 receptions. He also paced the team with eight touchdowns. His 18-yard per-catch average was also first on the team.
There are still some questions on who will be under center in Williams' second season at Tuscaloosa. Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will battle for the starting spot.
While none of the quarterbacks have extensive college football experience, having a target like Ryan Williams should help their performance under Kalen DeBoer's timing-oriented offense.
Alabama will look to rebound from a disappointing 2024 season, which saw them finish with a 9-4 record and miss out on the College Football Playoff. They also lost in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan.
Bama No. 1 receiver Ryan Williams didn't suit up for A-Day
Ryan Williams did not participate in on-field drills during Alabama's A-Day.
Williams is expected to be flanked by Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton. Bernard caught 50 balls for 794 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Horton is coming over from the Miami Hurricanes, where he caught 56 passes for 656 yards and five scores.
Kalen DeBoer explained how his second A-Day practice went and compared it to last year's event.
"I only ran probably 90 (plays) last year," DeBoer said. "We’re going to get probably 45 to 50 team plays, 24 or so 7-on-7, some inside runs, one-on-ones. In the end, I think a lot of plays are going to still get run today so fans get a chance to see ‘em."
Alabama will open the season on Aug. 30 with a visit to Doak Campbell Stadium against the Florida State Seminoles.
