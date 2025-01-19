"S**t just got real" - CFB world goes wild as Wisconsin accuses Miami of tampering with Xavier Lucas' transfer

The issue of Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas has dominated the airwaves in the past week. The freshman reportedly bypassed the transfer portal and joined the Miami Hurricanes despite a pending dispute with the Badgers over an NIL contract he signed on Dec. 2. Wisconsin declined to process the papers necessary for the cornerback to enter his name into the transfer portal.

On Saturday, the Badgers released a statement addressing the issue and accused Miami of tampering with the student-athlete, which led to him withdrawing from classes at the institution and enrolling at Miami.

The Badgers' statement read:

“Under the transfer provision used by Xavier this past week, any contact between a student-athlete enrolled at one institution and the football program to which they are transferring is prohibited per NCAA rules.

"We have credible information indicating impermissible contact between Xavier and the University of Miami football program personnel prior to Xavier’s request to enter the transfer portal. Direct interference with another institutions committed player and contractual interests is prohibited by NCAA tampering rules and the law."

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the Xavier Lucas saga unfolding with the Bagders' accusations against the Hurricanes.

"S**t just got real," a fan posted.

Some fans pointed out the severity of the accusations against Miami.

"Wisconsin needs to pursue it. Don't let up. Make Miami pay for this. They tamper with everyone," another fan tweeted.

"People need to start suing Miami. They need to be investigated. A lot of shady stuff," one fan tweeted.

"Wow… looks like Miami may be in deep doo doo," another fan tweeted.

Big Ten wades into the Xavier Lucas controversy

The NIL agreement tabled by Wisconsin and signed by Xavier Lucas used a template issued by the Big Ten in the age of the House vs. NCAA's historic revenue-sharing settlement, which is set to be agreed upon in April. The conference released a statement on Saturday supporting the Badgers' assertion against the Miami Hurricanes' alleged tampering with Lucas.

"The Big Ten Conference stands in full support of the University of Wisconsin regarding the contractual agreement between student-athlete Xavier Lucas and the Wisconsin football program," the statement read. "As student-athletes become active participants in revenue sharing, it is critical that agreed-to obligations be respected, honored, and enforced.

"In light of current laws and association rules, information suggesting tampering and contract interference in this case by the University of Miami is very troubling. These actions undermine the efforts of its own conference as the ACC continues its collaboration with the other A4 conferences in developing a sustainable framework for college sports."

In five games played this season, Xavier Lucas tallied 12 tackles, an interception and two passes deflected for the Wisconsin Badgers. The controversy he is currently embroiled in has the likelihood of setting a precedent in the still-nascent revenue-sharing era in college sports.

