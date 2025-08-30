"Saban would never" "Bama is burning": Fans troll Alabama defense as Tommy Castellanos strikes deep into Kalen DeBoer's backyard

Kalen DeBoer's No. 8 Alabama did not get off to the best of starts in the 2025 season against Florida State on Saturday. The Tide are trailing 17-7 at halftime against the Seminoles, with FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos running the show. Since DeBoer's Alabama was struggling to keep Castellanos and the Seminoles at bay, fans had some interesting reactions midway during the game.&quot;Saban would never,&quot; one tweeted. &quot;Bama is burning,&quot; another added. &quot;Our defense is bad man. Soft. I’ve been saying it since they hired Kalen. He was going to bring that Swiss cheese defense system along with him,&quot; an Alabama fan commented. Here are a few more rections. &quot;Now they look like no Saban players,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Alabama is not what they were under Saban. Completely different team. DeBoer won’t last,&quot; a user tweeted. &quot;Alabama going down,&quot; another added. At the break, FSU quarterback Castellanos completed seven of his eight passes for 81 yards. He also rushed for 56 yards and a TD on eight carries. Seminoles running back Micahi Danzi also rushed for a touchdown to give the visitors some breathing room.Meanwhile, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson completed 10 of 14 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown at halftime.How did Kalen DeBoer fare in his first year at Alabama?NCAA Football: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer - Source: ImagnAlabama hired Kalen DeBoer in January 2024, after the legendary Nick Saban announced his retirement from coaching. In his first year with the Tide, DeBoer led the team to a 9-4 record, failing to make the College Football Playoff. Fans had mixed reactions to DeBoer's first season. Some felt that he did a fine job in replacing a legend like Saban, while others pointed out that he could have done a much better job.Nonetheless, Alabama fans have high expectations from DeBoer in the 2025 season. The Tide will be aiming to turn the deficit against Florida State in the second half to potentially get off to a winning start.