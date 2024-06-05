“Saban would never,” “Bama met his NIL asking price”: CFB fans react to 4-star QB Keelon Russell flipping to Alabama 

College football fans had mixed reactions to the news that four-star quarterback Keelon Russell flipped his commitment from SMU to Alabama.

Russell was the 39th-ranked player and the seventh-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025. He had committed to SMU in September 2023 but de-committed on June 4, instead opting for Alabama.

After the news emerged that he flipped to Alabama, college football fans reacted strongly on social media.

"It’s 2024 and Bama is stealing recruits from SMU. Saban would never," a fan wrote.

"Bama met his NIL asking price," another wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, didn't understand the decision as they don't see Russell as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.

"Money talks like nothing else! Milroe at $1.6 million nil! He is probably getting $500,000 to flip!" a fan wrote.

"Why is Bama desperate for a QB? I don’t know their depth at QB," another fan added.

Other fans think this proves that NIL and the bigger schools can easily flip commitments.

"ACC was too small of a conference for him," one fan added.

"He wanted to play for a P3 team," another wrote.

There is no question that some players do want to play for a more high-profile school like Alabama or in the SEC, which is what some fans are talking about.

However, landing Keelon Russell is a great get for Kalen DeBoer as he is now their top commitment in the class of 2025.

Keelon Russell's high school career

Keelon Russell played high school football at Duncanville in Duncanville, Texas. In 2023, he led them to a 14-1 record and its second-straight Texas 6A Division 1 state title. He went 189-for-262 for 3,483 yards with 38 TDs and three interceptions. He also added 361 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, he took over as the quarterback and led Duncanville to an undefeated 15-0 record. Russell went 170-for-254 for 2,377 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.