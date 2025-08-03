  • home icon
  College Football

"Sacrificed development for the bag": CFB fans react as Dan Lanning's Oregon secures nation's No. 1 CB

"Sacrificed development for the bag": CFB fans react as Dan Lanning's Oregon secures nation's No. 1 CB

By Maliha
Published Aug 03, 2025 14:47 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard (image credit: IMAGN)

Four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin committed to Oregon on Saturday, choosing Dan Lanning's program over Michigan, Washington and Texas. The 2026 class standout from Oaks Christian School (Corona, California) is the No. 1 cornerback in the nation, according to Rivals.

Despite the major pickup for the Ducks, some fans expressed disappointment with Benjamin’s decision.

"Young man sacrificed development (at Texas not Michigan) for the bag," a fan wrote.
"All that and still won't win a championship," another fan wrote.
"I’m sure this is all because of Unlimited NIL," one fan said.

Benjamin is also the No. 22 prospect in the nation and the No. 3 prospect in California, according to Rivals. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins described him as the most versatile defensive back in the West.

Oregon fans were fired up about the addition to its secondary.

"That secondary is going to be LOADED," a fan tweeted.
"Dan Lanning is the MAN," one fan commented.
"Ducks are putting together an elite class," a fan wrote.

In the 2024 season, Benjamin played 12 games. He recorded 45 tackles (including five for loss), six interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. On offense, Benjamin had 34 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns.

Why did Davon Benjamin commit to Oregon?

Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton has been Davon Benjamin's primary recruiter. Ahead of his commitment to the Ducks, he officially visited Eugene on June 13.

Benjamin also took OVs to Michigan (May 30), Texas (June 6) and Washington (June 20), but Dan Lanning's coaching staff stood out in his recruitment.

“Just kept it real,” Benjamin said on June 11, via ScoopDuck. “Kept it real ever since they recruited me. Really just think about the big picture. How they’re gonna use me down the road.”
Benjamin's commitment comes less than a week after Oregon landed the commitment of four-star outside linebacker Anthony Jones.

Lanning now has 17 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the nation. This cycle features multiple five-star commits like offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, safety Jett Washington and tight end Kendre Harrison.

Maliha

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
