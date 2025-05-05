Sadness strikes Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders as she prepares mentally to go on a vacation without Snow

Coach Prime's eldest daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is feeling the longing of motherhood. The 33-year-old is preparing to go on vacation but doesn't want to, because her trip means she will leave her toddler, Snow, behind, and she doesn't want to be separated from him.

Snow is Coach Prime's first grandson, and he was born on August 9, 2024. In a happy coincidence, he has the same birthday date as his famous grandfather.

On her X account, Deiondra Sanders wrote:

"I’m going on vacation soon and I keep pushing my flight back cause I don’t wanna leave Snow. 😩 I’m so sad. I’m definitely taking him next time."

While it isn't known who the baby will be staying with, it's conceivable that the betterment of Deiondra's relationship with fiancé Jacquees has made her feel more comfortable going away.

R&B singer Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders had been locked in a social media battle over the last few months, over whether to allow Snow to meet his father's family without the supervision of her mother.

Sanders alleges that the singer's family didn't want to meet Snow as long as she was with him. She didn't seem willing to let him travel only with her father.

In recent weeks, Jacquees has been seen commenting on posts of members of the Sanders clan and was seen carrying Snow in Deiondra Sanders' latest Instagram post.

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Coach Prime not a factor in Cleveland's valuation of Shedeur Sanders

Many analysts have argued that Shedeur Sanders was negatively affected by his father's fame and willingness to make headlines. Not for the Browns, according to their general manager, Andrew Berry.

In his latest press conference, he was asked directly whether Coach Prime had played any role in their calculus when selecting Shedeur Sanders.

“I can’t say if that was a factor or not for other teams, but that was not a significant factor for us,” Berry said.

“Our personal relationships and interactions with Deion, that’s really been all positive from our perspective,” Berry said. “And I mean that organizationally, not just me and Kevin. Really, all of us who have interacted with Deion, and the people out in Colorado. We don’t typically penalize prospects for their parents.”

Whatever the reasoning for considering Shedeur Sanders only a fifth-round pick, the reality is Coach Prime's son is now a Cleveland Brown. He will have to fight for a role in the most crowded quarterback room in the league.

