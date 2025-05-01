Saints set to deal with a “family dilemma” in 2026 as Arch Manning emerges as the potential No. 1 pick for next year’s draft

College football analyst Danny Parkins believes the New Orleans Saints could have a dilemma if they get the first overall pick next season.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if he does declare for the draft.

Should Manning declare for the draft and the Saints get the top pick, Parkins believes they could have a dilemma on their hands.

"Arch Manning, potential No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. What if he goes to the Saints who have a win total this year of 5.5, expected to be one of the worst teams. Family ties," Parkins said. "Archie Manning, legendary, right? That is Arch Manning's grandfather. What an unbelievable story. Everyone in the world is going to mock Arch Manning to the Saints."

Parkins continued:

"But, I present you, they might have a tougher family dilemma, in the form of Garrett Nussmeier. He is the quarterback of LSU, considered to be a potential top 10 pick in the draft. Gunslinger. They just hired his father to be the offensive coordinator. We've never had a dad call plays for his son in the NFL. LSU right down the road, imagine you are Nussmeier the Saints have the first pick in the draft, you're a top 2 pick and your dad drafts Arch Manning."

It could be an interesting storyline to follow if both Manning and Nussemier are in the 2026 NFL Draft and the Saints have the top pick.

Nussmeier could have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but he wanted to stay for one more season at LSU to try and boost his draft stock and be more consistent.

Arch Manning may not declare for 2026 NFL Draft

Although Arch Manning has been mocked as the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he may not even be in the draft.

It's been reported by multiple insiders that Manning won't declare until the 2027 NFL Draft and could even wait for the 2028 NFL Draft if he wants to use all his college eligibility.

"First of all, there's no guarantees that Arch Manning's coming out after next year," Adam Schefter said on Get Up, via Bleacher Report. "It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year. I'm not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don't know with NIL money being what it is why Arch would do that. So, all of this conversation about 'tanking for Arch next year,' he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year."

Manning is set to be a starting quarterback at Texas for the first time in 2025 and is currently the favorite to win the Heisman.

Manning threw for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions last season while also rushing for 4 touchdowns in limited action with the Longhorns.

