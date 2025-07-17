"Salter too low" "Becht underrated": CFB fans divided over latest Big 12 QB rankings as 2025 season inches closer

On3 released its list of top Big 12 quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 college football season, and it has gotten some interesting reactions.

Ad

The list features Arizona State's Sam Leavitt at the top, followed by Kansas State's Avery Johnson and New Mexico's Devon Dampier at No. 3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans shared their reactions to the list.

"Salter too low," a fan tweeted.

"Becht underrated," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dampier is quickly becoming the most overrated player in the country. Sub 58% completion 12 TDS to 12 INTs. Dude can’t throw the ball," a fan said.

"Utah's gonna have a really good year if Dampier proves to be a top 3 QB in the league," another fan said.

"I would have Sawyer 2 but that’s just me. Daniels at 7 is fair IF he can stay healthy. If Dampier is a Top 3 QB in the Big 12, Utah is winning the league," one fan commented.

Ad

"High parity conference with great QB play around. Devon Dampier and his OC will be in the narrative for the added value of getting a QB/OC from the same school like Mateer/Arbuckle," another fan commented.

Sam Leavitt and Arizona State have tremendous potential for 2025

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Sam Leavitt and the Arizona State Sun Devils have a big opportunity to build off last season's accomplishments. In his first season as the program's starter, Leavitt led Arizona State to an 11-3 record, including 7-2 in Big 12 play. The team earned the No. 4-ranked spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

Ad

It faced Texas in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but lost in a thrilling double-overtime matchup. Leavitt passed for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. He led the Sun Devils to a deep playoff run, and it sets the stage for a huge step forward for the team in 2025.

Leavitt has made a strong case to be No. 1 on On3's list of Big 12 quarterbacks, and his accolades for a freshman were impressive. However, in a conference that features BYU, Iowa State and Colorado, it won't be easy for Leavitt and Co. to return to the CFP.

Arizona State begins its 2025 campaign against Northern Arizona on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More