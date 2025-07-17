"Salter too low" "Becht underrated": CFB fans divided over latest Big 12 QB rankings as 2025 season inches closer

On3 released its list of top Big 12 quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 college football season, and it has gotten some interesting reactions.
The list features Arizona State's Sam Leavitt at the top, followed by Kansas State's Avery Johnson and New Mexico's Devon Dampier at No. 3.
Fans shared their reactions to the list.
"Salter too low," a fan tweeted.
"Becht underrated," one fan wrote.
"Dampier is quickly becoming the most overrated player in the country. Sub 58% completion 12 TDS to 12 INTs. Dude can’t throw the ball," a fan said.
"Utah's gonna have a really good year if Dampier proves to be a top 3 QB in the league," another fan said.
"I would have Sawyer 2 but that’s just me. Daniels at 7 is fair IF he can stay healthy. If Dampier is a Top 3 QB in the Big 12, Utah is winning the league," one fan commented.
"High parity conference with great QB play around. Devon Dampier and his OC will be in the narrative for the added value of getting a QB/OC from the same school like Mateer/Arbuckle," another fan commented.
Sam Leavitt and Arizona State have tremendous potential for 2025
Sam Leavitt and the Arizona State Sun Devils have a big opportunity to build off last season's accomplishments. In his first season as the program's starter, Leavitt led Arizona State to an 11-3 record, including 7-2 in Big 12 play. The team earned the No. 4-ranked spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
It faced Texas in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but lost in a thrilling double-overtime matchup. Leavitt passed for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. He led the Sun Devils to a deep playoff run, and it sets the stage for a huge step forward for the team in 2025.
Leavitt has made a strong case to be No. 1 on On3's list of Big 12 quarterbacks, and his accolades for a freshman were impressive. However, in a conference that features BYU, Iowa State and Colorado, it won't be easy for Leavitt and Co. to return to the CFP.
Arizona State begins its 2025 campaign against Northern Arizona on Aug. 30.
Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.