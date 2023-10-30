Sam Hartman Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 9 of College Football

Sam Hartman has had a strong season under center for the No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish as he continues to play well. He has led the Fighting Irish to a 7-2 record, throwing for 2126 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Hartman has completed 65.4% of his passes while adding two rushing touchdowns.

Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy below.

Sam Hartman Heisman Trophy odds

Sam Hartman has slipped in the Heisman Trophy race in recent weeks after originally being among the favorites to win the award.

His odds of doing so sit at +10000 following Week 9. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback is tied with Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe for the 11th-best odds to win the prestigious award, trailing eight quarterbacks and two skill position players.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has the best odds to win the award, sitting at +270. Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels follow with odds that sit at +300 and +400, respectively.

USC v Notre Dame

Meanwhile, Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has +550 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy, while Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has odds that sit at +1200.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck follow, as their odds both sit at +2500.

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II and USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams round out the top ten with +5500 and +8000 odds, respectively.

How has Sam Hartman performed in his collegiate career?

Sam Hartman joined the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

He won the starting quarterback job as a true freshman, throwing for 1984 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions before an injury prematurely ended his season. He completed 55.3%, adding 275 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries.

Hartman appeared in just four games the following season as he lost the starting job. He finished with 830 passing yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Hartman completed 56.7% of his passes while running for 89 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries.

Notre Dame v Louisville

He regained the starting role in 2020 and threw for 2224 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions during the COVID-19-shortened season. The Wake Forest quarterback completed 58.2% of his passes, adding two rushing touchdowns.

Hartman broke out the following season as he finished with 4228 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, completing 58.9% of his passes. He ran for 363 yards and 11 touchdowns on 117 carries.

He followed that up by throwing for 3701 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last season. He completed 63.1% of his passes, adding 129 rushing yards and one touchdown on 102 carries.

Following the season, he joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish via the transfer portal. He will look to become the eighth Heisman Trophy winner in Notre Dame history, breaking a tie with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, and USC Trojans.