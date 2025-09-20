  • home icon
  Sam Houston vs. Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 20, 2025 16:52 GMT
UTEP v Texas - Source: Getty
No. 8 Texas (2-1) will aim to extend its winning streak this weekend when it comes up against Sam Houston. The Longhorns started the season on a disappointing note, falling to Ohio State in Columbus in the season opener. However, they've gone on to win the last two games.

The Longhorns haven't lived up to the expectations of many during the offseason. Starting quarterback Arch Manning has struggled under the center, causing some issues on the offense. However, Steve Sarkisian will hope to use the game against the Bearkats to build his team's momentum.

Sam Houston enters the game as the massive underdog, with little to no expectations of securing a win. However, it's the program's highest-profile game of the season, and they will be hoping to take the best chance of it.

The game is set to kick off at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Texas' projected starting lineup

Offense

PosNo.Player
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker RS FR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO
LG79Stroh, Connor RS SO
C54Hutson, Cole SR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO
RB5Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Defense

PosNo.Player
DE91Burke, Ethan SR
NT93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR
DT97January, Alex SO
EDGE1Simmons, Colin SO
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR
MLB18Lefau, Liona JR
LCB5Muhammad, Malik JR
SS4McDonald, Jelani JR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
NB29Littleton, Graceson FR
Special Teams

PosNo.Player
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
KO15Stone, Will SR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO
KR5Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Sam Houston's projected starting lineup

Offense

PosNo.Player
WR-X0Bledsoe III, Darrick RS SO
WR-Z7Humphreys, Qua'Vez RS SR/TR
WR-SL1Smith-Mack, Aviyon JR/TR
LT52Eckardt, Luke RS SR/TR
LG70Larson, Rhett RS JR/TR
C71Dawn II, James SR
RG54Joseph, Mich'le RS SO/TR
RT79Dieterich, Kolt RS SO
TE12Smith, Austin RS SR/TR
QB10Watson, Hunter RS SR/TR
RB21Green, Elijah RS SR/TR
Defense

PosNo.Player 1
DE17Eaton Jr., Christopher GR/TR
NT97Frazier, Dylan RS JR/TR
DT33Lawton, Zeiqui RS SR/TR
BEAST1Diaz, JaMair JR/TR
WLB6Fish, Antavious GR/TR
MLB8Johnson, CJ RS SR/TR
LCB0Edwards Jr., Alonzo GR/TR
SS4Scott, Jaidan RS JR
FS24Brown, CJ RS SR/TR
RCB7Allen, Emon RS SR
NB2Powell, Cecil GR/TR
Special Teams

PosNo.Player
PT35Gerrand, Curtis FR
PK37Lopez, RJ GR/TR
KO49
Pavon, Christian RS SR
LS46Whitington, Carson RS JR/TR
H81Ottomanelli, Nico RS FR/TR
PR7Allen, Emon RS SR
KR11Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
Texas depth chart

Offense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X1Wingo, Ryan SO2Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO35
Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z13Livingstone, Parker RS FR3Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR7Lockett, Kaliq FR14
Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H0Moore Jr., DeAndre JR17McCutcheon, Daylan FR11
Terry III, Michael FR
LT74Goosby, Trevor RS SO71Brooks, Nick FR
LG79Stroh, Connor RS SO72Umeozulu, Neto RS JR76
Christian, Jackson FR
C54Hutson, Cole SR62Robertson, Connor RS JR51
Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG52Campbell, DJ SR70Kibble, Nate RS FR63
McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT73Baker, Brandon SO75Chatman, Jaydon RS SO64
Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE88Endries, Jack RS JR/TR83Shannon, Spencer RS SO84Washington, Jordan RS FR81Townsend, Nick FR85
Winston, Emaree FR
QB16Manning, Arch RS SO18Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR15Owens, Trey RS FR8
Lacey Jr., Karle FR
RB5Wisner, Quintrevion JR4Baxter, CJ RS SO9Gibson, Jerrick SO6Clark, Christian RS FR31
Simon, James FR
Defense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4
DE91Burke, Ethan SR19Umeozulu, Zina RS FR40Jackson, Lance FR15Terry, Justus FR
NT93Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR99Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR44Shaw, Travis SR/TR90
Sharma, Josiah FR
DT97January, Alex SO98Watson, Maraad SO/TR96Johnson, Lavon JR/TR55
Hills III, Melvin RS FR
EDGE1Simmons, Colin SO8Moore, Trey RS SR/TR14Spence, Brad JR/TR92
Vasek, Colton RS SO
WLB0Hill Jr., Anthony JR26Smith, Ty'Anthony SO37
Cunningham, Jonathan FR
MLB18Lefau, Liona JR30Barnes, Elijah FR
LCB5Muhammad, Malik JR6Black, Kobe SO28
Wilson, Santana RS FR
SS4McDonald, Jelani JR17Filsaime, Xavier RS FR13Hicks, Zelus FR
FS16Taaffe, Michael RS SR2Williams Jr., Derek RS SO9
Williams, Jonah FR
RCB3Guilbeau, Jaylon SR24Roberson, Warren RS SO11Phillips, Kade FR
NB29Littleton, Graceson FR23Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
Special Teams

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3
PT19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PK49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR15Stone, Will SR46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO15Stone, Will SR49Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS58St. Louis, Lance SR42
Haver, Tate RS SO
H19Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR47Heil, Gehrig FR
PR21Niblett, Ryan RS SO0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR5Wisner, Quintrevion JR0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Sam Houston's depth chart

Offense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2
WR-X0Bledsoe III, Darrick RS SO87
Reed, Chris RS JR/TR
WR-Z7Humphreys, Qua'Vez RS SR/TR4
Phoenix II, Michael RS SR/TR
WR-SL1Smith-Mack, Aviyon JR/TR11
Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
LT52Eckardt, Luke RS SR/TR67
Sohn, Isaac RS SO/TR
LG70Larson, Rhett RS JR/TR75
McCollum, William SR/TR
C71Dawn II, James SR63
Todd, Cam RS JR/TR
RG54Joseph, Mich'le RS SO/TR77
Kalonji, Kevin RS SR/TR
RT79Dieterich, Kolt RS SO59
Jackson-Smith, Graceson RS SR/TR
TE12Smith, Austin RS SR/TR19
Lotten, Rayfield RS SO/TR
QB10Watson, Hunter RS SR/TR3
Mettauer, Mabrey RS FR/TR
RB21Green, Elijah RS SR/TR22
McCaskill, Alton RS SR/TR
Defense

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2
DE17Eaton Jr., Christopher GR/TR99
Cox, Keelan RS SR/TR
NT97Frazier, Dylan RS JR/TR23Sargent, AJ SR/TR
DT33Lawton, Zeiqui RS SR/TR98
Patt, Quardale SR/TR
BEAST1Diaz, JaMair JR/TR48
Chidi, Chauncey RS JR/TR
WLB6Fish, Antavious GR/TR45Wallace, Eli RS SO
MLB8Johnson, CJ RS SR/TR10
Robinson, Jacob JR/TR
LCB0Edwards Jr., Alonzo GR/TR20
Wilson, Dravon RS FR
SS4Scott, Jaidan RS JR40
Adams, Railyn RS FR
FS24Brown, CJ RS SR/TR13Bailey, Tyler RS JR
RCB7Allen, Emon RS SR16
Swen, Joe RS JR/TR
NB2Powell, Cecil GR/TR9
Arnold, Jace RS JR/TR
Special Teams

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2
PT35Gerrand, Curtis FR
PK37Lopez, RJ GR/TR49
Pavon, Christian RS SR
KO49
Pavon, Christian RS SR
LS46Whitington, Carson RS JR/TR47
Fitzgerald, Jake JR/TR
H81Ottomanelli, Nico RS FR/TR80
Burns Jr., Tim JR/TR
PR7Allen, Emon RS SR11
Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
KR11Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR7Allen, Emon RS SR
Where to watch Texas vs. Sam Houston

The game between Texas vs. Sam Houston will be live on SEC Network. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

