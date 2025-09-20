Sam Houston vs. Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season

No. 8 Texas (2-1) will aim to extend its winning streak this weekend when it comes up against Sam Houston. The Longhorns started the season on a disappointing note, falling to Ohio State in Columbus in the season opener. However, they've gone on to win the last two games.

The Longhorns haven't lived up to the expectations of many during the offseason. Starting quarterback Arch Manning has struggled under the center, causing some issues on the offense. However, Steve Sarkisian will hope to use the game against the Bearkats to build his team's momentum.

Sam Houston enters the game as the massive underdog, with little to no expectations of securing a win. However, it's the program's highest-profile game of the season, and they will be hoping to take the best chance of it.

The game is set to kick off at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Texas' projected starting lineup

Offense

Pos No. Player WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO LG 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO C 54 Hutson, Cole SR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR

Defense

Pos No. Player DE 91 Burke, Ethan SR NT 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR DT 97 January, Alex SO EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin SO WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR MLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR SS 4 McDonald, Jelani JR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR NB 29 Littleton, Graceson FR

Special Teams

Pos No. Player PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR KO 15 Stone, Will SR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR PR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO KR 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR

Sam Houston's projected starting lineup

Offense

Pos No. Player WR-X 0 Bledsoe III, Darrick RS SO WR-Z 7 Humphreys, Qua'Vez RS SR/TR WR-SL 1 Smith-Mack, Aviyon JR/TR LT 52 Eckardt, Luke RS SR/TR LG 70 Larson, Rhett RS JR/TR C 71 Dawn II, James SR RG 54 Joseph, Mich'le RS SO/TR RT 79 Dieterich, Kolt RS SO TE 12 Smith, Austin RS SR/TR QB 10 Watson, Hunter RS SR/TR RB 21 Green, Elijah RS SR/TR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 DE 17 Eaton Jr., Christopher GR/TR NT 97 Frazier, Dylan RS JR/TR DT 33 Lawton, Zeiqui RS SR/TR BEAST 1 Diaz, JaMair JR/TR WLB 6 Fish, Antavious GR/TR MLB 8 Johnson, CJ RS SR/TR LCB 0 Edwards Jr., Alonzo GR/TR SS 4 Scott, Jaidan RS JR FS 24 Brown, CJ RS SR/TR RCB 7 Allen, Emon RS SR NB 2 Powell, Cecil GR/TR

Special Teams

Pos No. Player PT 35 Gerrand, Curtis FR PK 37 Lopez, RJ GR/TR KO 49 Pavon, Christian RS SR LS 46 Whitington, Carson RS JR/TR H 81 Ottomanelli, Nico RS FR/TR PR 7 Allen, Emon RS SR KR 11 Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR

Texas depth chart

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 1 Wingo, Ryan SO 2 Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 35 Andersen, Rett RS SO WR-Z 13 Livingstone, Parker RS FR 3 Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR 7 Lockett, Kaliq FR 14 Butler, Aaron RS FR WR-H 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR 17 McCutcheon, Daylan FR 11 Terry III, Michael FR LT 74 Goosby, Trevor RS SO 71 Brooks, Nick FR LG 79 Stroh, Connor RS SO 72 Umeozulu, Neto RS JR 76 Christian, Jackson FR C 54 Hutson, Cole SR 62 Robertson, Connor RS JR 51 Cruz, Daniel RS FR RG 52 Campbell, DJ SR 70 Kibble, Nate RS FR 63 McBroom, Rick RS JR RT 73 Baker, Brandon SO 75 Chatman, Jaydon RS SO 64 Sweeney, Robert RS SO TE 88 Endries, Jack RS JR/TR 83 Shannon, Spencer RS SO 84 Washington, Jordan RS FR 81 Townsend, Nick FR 85 Winston, Emaree FR QB 16 Manning, Arch RS SO 18 Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR 15 Owens, Trey RS FR 8 Lacey Jr., Karle FR RB 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR 4 Baxter, CJ RS SO 9 Gibson, Jerrick SO 6 Clark, Christian RS FR 31 Simon, James FR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 DE 91 Burke, Ethan SR 19 Umeozulu, Zina RS FR 40 Jackson, Lance FR 15 Terry, Justus FR NT 93 Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR 99 Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR 44 Shaw, Travis SR/TR 90 Sharma, Josiah FR DT 97 January, Alex SO 98 Watson, Maraad SO/TR 96 Johnson, Lavon JR/TR 55 Hills III, Melvin RS FR EDGE 1 Simmons, Colin SO 8 Moore, Trey RS SR/TR 14 Spence, Brad JR/TR 92 Vasek, Colton RS SO WLB 0 Hill Jr., Anthony JR 26 Smith, Ty'Anthony SO 37 Cunningham, Jonathan FR MLB 18 Lefau, Liona JR 30 Barnes, Elijah FR LCB 5 Muhammad, Malik JR 6 Black, Kobe SO 28 Wilson, Santana RS FR SS 4 McDonald, Jelani JR 17 Filsaime, Xavier RS FR 13 Hicks, Zelus FR FS 16 Taaffe, Michael RS SR 2 Williams Jr., Derek RS SO 9 Williams, Jonah FR RCB 3 Guilbeau, Jaylon SR 24 Roberson, Warren RS SO 11 Phillips, Kade FR NB 29 Littleton, Graceson FR 23 Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO

Special Teams

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 PT 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PK 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 15 Stone, Will SR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR KO 15 Stone, Will SR 49 Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR 46 Barnett, Spencer RS FR LS 58 St. Louis, Lance SR 42 Haver, Tate RS SO H 19 Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR 47 Heil, Gehrig FR PR 21 Niblett, Ryan RS SO 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR KR 5 Wisner, Quintrevion JR 0 Moore Jr., DeAndre JR

Sam Houston's depth chart

Offense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 WR-X 0 Bledsoe III, Darrick RS SO 87 Reed, Chris RS JR/TR WR-Z 7 Humphreys, Qua'Vez RS SR/TR 4 Phoenix II, Michael RS SR/TR WR-SL 1 Smith-Mack, Aviyon JR/TR 11 Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR LT 52 Eckardt, Luke RS SR/TR 67 Sohn, Isaac RS SO/TR LG 70 Larson, Rhett RS JR/TR 75 McCollum, William SR/TR C 71 Dawn II, James SR 63 Todd, Cam RS JR/TR RG 54 Joseph, Mich'le RS SO/TR 77 Kalonji, Kevin RS SR/TR RT 79 Dieterich, Kolt RS SO 59 Jackson-Smith, Graceson RS SR/TR TE 12 Smith, Austin RS SR/TR 19 Lotten, Rayfield RS SO/TR QB 10 Watson, Hunter RS SR/TR 3 Mettauer, Mabrey RS FR/TR RB 21 Green, Elijah RS SR/TR 22 McCaskill, Alton RS SR/TR

Defense

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 DE 17 Eaton Jr., Christopher GR/TR 99 Cox, Keelan RS SR/TR NT 97 Frazier, Dylan RS JR/TR 23 Sargent, AJ SR/TR DT 33 Lawton, Zeiqui RS SR/TR 98 Patt, Quardale SR/TR BEAST 1 Diaz, JaMair JR/TR 48 Chidi, Chauncey RS JR/TR WLB 6 Fish, Antavious GR/TR 45 Wallace, Eli RS SO MLB 8 Johnson, CJ RS SR/TR 10 Robinson, Jacob JR/TR LCB 0 Edwards Jr., Alonzo GR/TR 20 Wilson, Dravon RS FR SS 4 Scott, Jaidan RS JR 40 Adams, Railyn RS FR FS 24 Brown, CJ RS SR/TR 13 Bailey, Tyler RS JR RCB 7 Allen, Emon RS SR 16 Swen, Joe RS JR/TR NB 2 Powell, Cecil GR/TR 9 Arnold, Jace RS JR/TR

Special Teams

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 PT 35 Gerrand, Curtis FR PK 37 Lopez, RJ GR/TR 49 Pavon, Christian RS SR KO 49 Pavon, Christian RS SR LS 46 Whitington, Carson RS JR/TR 47 Fitzgerald, Jake JR/TR H 81 Ottomanelli, Nico RS FR/TR 80 Burns Jr., Tim JR/TR PR 7 Allen, Emon RS SR 11 Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR KR 11 Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR 7 Allen, Emon RS SR

Where to watch Texas vs. Sam Houston

The game between Texas vs. Sam Houston will be live on SEC Network. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+.

