Sam Houston vs. Texas projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 college football season
No. 8 Texas (2-1) will aim to extend its winning streak this weekend when it comes up against Sam Houston. The Longhorns started the season on a disappointing note, falling to Ohio State in Columbus in the season opener. However, they've gone on to win the last two games.
The Longhorns haven't lived up to the expectations of many during the offseason. Starting quarterback Arch Manning has struggled under the center, causing some issues on the offense. However, Steve Sarkisian will hope to use the game against the Bearkats to build his team's momentum.
Sam Houston enters the game as the massive underdog, with little to no expectations of securing a win. However, it's the program's highest-profile game of the season, and they will be hoping to take the best chance of it.
The game is set to kick off at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Texas' projected starting lineup
Offense
Pos
No.
Player
WR-X
1
Wingo, Ryan SO
WR-Z
13
Livingstone, Parker RS FR
WR-H
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
LT
74
Goosby, Trevor RS SO
LG
79
Stroh, Connor RS SO
C
54
Hutson, Cole SR
RG
52
Campbell, DJ SR
RT
73
Baker, Brandon SO
TE
88
Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
QB
16
Manning, Arch RS SO
RB
5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player
DE
91
Burke, Ethan SR
NT
93
Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR
DT
97
January, Alex SO
EDGE
1
Simmons, Colin SO
WLB
0
Hill Jr., Anthony JR
MLB
18
Lefau, Liona JR
LCB
5
Muhammad, Malik JR
SS
4
McDonald, Jelani JR
FS
16
Taaffe, Michael RS SR
RCB
3
Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
NB
29
Littleton, Graceson FR
Special Teams
Pos
No.
Player
PT
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PK
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
KO
15
Stone, Will SR
LS
58
St. Louis, Lance SR
H
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
PR
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
KR
5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
Sam Houston's projected starting lineup
Offense
Pos
No.
Player
WR-X
0
Bledsoe III, Darrick RS SO
WR-Z
7
Humphreys, Qua'Vez RS SR/TR
WR-SL
1
Smith-Mack, Aviyon JR/TR
LT
52
Eckardt, Luke RS SR/TR
LG
70
Larson, Rhett RS JR/TR
C
71
Dawn II, James SR
RG
54
Joseph, Mich'le RS SO/TR
RT
79
Dieterich, Kolt RS SO
TE
12
Smith, Austin RS SR/TR
QB
10
Watson, Hunter RS SR/TR
RB
21
Green, Elijah RS SR/TR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
DE
17
Eaton Jr., Christopher GR/TR
NT
97
Frazier, Dylan RS JR/TR
DT
33
Lawton, Zeiqui RS SR/TR
BEAST
1
Diaz, JaMair JR/TR
WLB
6
Fish, Antavious GR/TR
MLB
8
Johnson, CJ RS SR/TR
LCB
0
Edwards Jr., Alonzo GR/TR
SS
4
Scott, Jaidan RS JR
FS
24
Brown, CJ RS SR/TR
RCB
7
Allen, Emon RS SR
NB
2
Powell, Cecil GR/TR
Special Teams
Pos
No.
Player
PT
35
Gerrand, Curtis FR
PK
37
Lopez, RJ GR/TR
KO
49
Pavon, Christian RS SR
LS
46
Whitington, Carson RS JR/TR
H
81
Ottomanelli, Nico RS FR/TR
PR
7
Allen, Emon RS SR
KR
11
Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
Texas depth chart
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
No
Player 5
WR-X
1
Wingo, Ryan SO
2
Ffrench Jr., Jaime FR
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
35
Andersen, Rett RS SO
WR-Z
13
Livingstone, Parker RS FR
3
Mosley V, Emmett SO/TR
7
Lockett, Kaliq FR
14
Butler, Aaron RS FR
WR-H
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
17
McCutcheon, Daylan FR
11
Terry III, Michael FR
LT
74
Goosby, Trevor RS SO
71
Brooks, Nick FR
LG
79
Stroh, Connor RS SO
72
Umeozulu, Neto RS JR
76
Christian, Jackson FR
C
54
Hutson, Cole SR
62
Robertson, Connor RS JR
51
Cruz, Daniel RS FR
RG
52
Campbell, DJ SR
70
Kibble, Nate RS FR
63
McBroom, Rick RS JR
RT
73
Baker, Brandon SO
75
Chatman, Jaydon RS SO
64
Sweeney, Robert RS SO
TE
88
Endries, Jack RS JR/TR
83
Shannon, Spencer RS SO
84
Washington, Jordan RS FR
81
Townsend, Nick FR
85
Winston, Emaree FR
QB
16
Manning, Arch RS SO
18
Caldwell, Matthew RS SR/TR
15
Owens, Trey RS FR
8
Lacey Jr., Karle FR
RB
5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
4
Baxter, CJ RS SO
9
Gibson, Jerrick SO
6
Clark, Christian RS FR
31
Simon, James FR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
No
Player 4
DE
91
Burke, Ethan SR
19
Umeozulu, Zina RS FR
40
Jackson, Lance FR
15
Terry, Justus FR
NT
93
Kanu, Hero RS JR/TR
99
Brevard, Cole RS SR/TR
44
Shaw, Travis SR/TR
90
Sharma, Josiah FR
DT
97
January, Alex SO
98
Watson, Maraad SO/TR
96
Johnson, Lavon JR/TR
55
Hills III, Melvin RS FR
EDGE
1
Simmons, Colin SO
8
Moore, Trey RS SR/TR
14
Spence, Brad JR/TR
92
Vasek, Colton RS SO
WLB
0
Hill Jr., Anthony JR
26
Smith, Ty'Anthony SO
37
Cunningham, Jonathan FR
MLB
18
Lefau, Liona JR
30
Barnes, Elijah FR
LCB
5
Muhammad, Malik JR
6
Black, Kobe SO
28
Wilson, Santana RS FR
SS
4
McDonald, Jelani JR
17
Filsaime, Xavier RS FR
13
Hicks, Zelus FR
FS
16
Taaffe, Michael RS SR
2
Williams Jr., Derek RS SO
9
Williams, Jonah FR
RCB
3
Guilbeau, Jaylon SR
24
Roberson, Warren RS SO
11
Phillips, Kade FR
NB
29
Littleton, Graceson FR
23
Johnson-Rubell, Jordon SO
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
Special Teams
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
No
Player 3
PT
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
47
Heil, Gehrig FR
PK
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
15
Stone, Will SR
46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
KO
15
Stone, Will SR
49
Shipley, Mason RS SR/TR
46
Barnett, Spencer RS FR
LS
58
St. Louis, Lance SR
42
Haver, Tate RS SO
H
19
Bouwmeester, Jack RS SR/TR
47
Heil, Gehrig FR
PR
21
Niblett, Ryan RS SO
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
KR
5
Wisner, Quintrevion JR
0
Moore Jr., DeAndre JR
Sam Houston's depth chart
Offense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
WR-X
0
Bledsoe III, Darrick RS SO
87
Reed, Chris RS JR/TR
WR-Z
7
Humphreys, Qua'Vez RS SR/TR
4
Phoenix II, Michael RS SR/TR
WR-SL
1
Smith-Mack, Aviyon JR/TR
11
Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
LT
52
Eckardt, Luke RS SR/TR
67
Sohn, Isaac RS SO/TR
LG
70
Larson, Rhett RS JR/TR
75
McCollum, William SR/TR
C
71
Dawn II, James SR
63
Todd, Cam RS JR/TR
RG
54
Joseph, Mich'le RS SO/TR
77
Kalonji, Kevin RS SR/TR
RT
79
Dieterich, Kolt RS SO
59
Jackson-Smith, Graceson RS SR/TR
TE
12
Smith, Austin RS SR/TR
19
Lotten, Rayfield RS SO/TR
QB
10
Watson, Hunter RS SR/TR
3
Mettauer, Mabrey RS FR/TR
RB
21
Green, Elijah RS SR/TR
22
McCaskill, Alton RS SR/TR
Defense
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
DE
17
Eaton Jr., Christopher GR/TR
99
Cox, Keelan RS SR/TR
NT
97
Frazier, Dylan RS JR/TR
23
Sargent, AJ SR/TR
DT
33
Lawton, Zeiqui RS SR/TR
98
Patt, Quardale SR/TR
BEAST
1
Diaz, JaMair JR/TR
48
Chidi, Chauncey RS JR/TR
WLB
6
Fish, Antavious GR/TR
45
Wallace, Eli RS SO
MLB
8
Johnson, CJ RS SR/TR
10
Robinson, Jacob JR/TR
LCB
0
Edwards Jr., Alonzo GR/TR
20
Wilson, Dravon RS FR
SS
4
Scott, Jaidan RS JR
40
Adams, Railyn RS FR
FS
24
Brown, CJ RS SR/TR
13
Bailey, Tyler RS JR
RCB
7
Allen, Emon RS SR
16
Swen, Joe RS JR/TR
NB
2
Powell, Cecil GR/TR
9
Arnold, Jace RS JR/TR
Special Teams
Pos
No.
Player 1
No
Player 2
PT
35
Gerrand, Curtis FR
PK
37
Lopez, RJ GR/TR
49
Pavon, Christian RS SR
KO
49
Pavon, Christian RS SR
LS
46
Whitington, Carson RS JR/TR
47
Fitzgerald, Jake JR/TR
H
81
Ottomanelli, Nico RS FR/TR
80
Burns Jr., Tim JR/TR
PR
7
Allen, Emon RS SR
11
Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
KR
11
Phillips, Malik RS SR/TR
7
Allen, Emon RS SR
Where to watch Texas vs. Sam Houston
The game between Texas vs. Sam Houston will be live on SEC Network. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+.
About the author
Farouk Yusuf
Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.
A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.
Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.
Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.