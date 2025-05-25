Sam Leavitt Heisman Predictions: Exploring Arizona State QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Sam Leavitt announced himself to the college football world with a historic year at Arizona State last season. Following his transfer from Michigan State, the quarterback led the Sun Devils to the 2024 Big 12 championship after being projected to finish last in the conference.
The quarterback is touted among the best in his position heading into the 2025 season, and he’s anticipated to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation next season.
Here’s a look at the possibility of Leavitt eventually claiming the most coveted honor in college football.
Sam Leavitt’s Heisman Trophy odds
Following his performance in 2024, Sam Leavitt is considered a potential contender for the Heisman Trophy in 2025. He threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, leading many fans and analysts to believe he'll come back stronger next season.
Leavitt is +3100 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2025 college football season, according to FanDuel.
While Sam Leavitt is not ranking at the top of the odds for the award, the quarterback has the best odds in the Big 12. While the previous winner came from the conference, the confidence isn't as high on the Big 12, making Leavitt a dark horse.
The confidence continues to grow in Sam Leavitt
Many people within the college football world are anticipating seeing Sam Leavitt do something big in the 2025 season. The confidence in the quarterback has grown significantly since last season.
One of those touting Leavitt very highly is Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick. The analyst projected the quarterback as a contender for the Heisman Trophy, outlining a metric that places him among the best in his position.
"The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF overall grade ranked ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80.0-plus grades both as a passer and a runner,” Chadwick wrote.
“His 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate ranked fourth among all quarterbacks, and his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were the fifth most at the position in the Power Four."
Top competitors for the Heisman Trophy
Arch Manning, Texas, +700
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, +900
Drew Allar, Penn State, +1000
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1400
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, +1400
Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1500
Dante Moore, Oregon, +1800
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, +2000
Gunnar Stockton, Georgia, +2500
DJ Lagway, Florida, +2500
Ryan Williams, Alabama, +3000
