Sam Pittman Impressed With Arkansas QB's "Improvement" In Spring Practice

By Andrés Linares
Modified Apr 17, 2025 20:11 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is glad with the development his quarterbacks have shown in the 2025 spring practice. In particular, he took some time this week to praise the improvement of Madden Iamaleava, Nico Iamaleava's younger brother and a true freshman quarterback with the Hogs.

Ad

Here's what the veteran coach had to say (per NewsBreak):

"Yeah, isn’t that something? I mean, he’s done really well, especially coming off his – you know, he didn’t play his senior year,” said Pittman. “Very mature. Well-coached out of high school. And, but, yeah, I think he’s made a ton of improvement and I think you’ll see that throughout the rest of the spring and then, you know, the summer and, and fall camp.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Syndication: Ventura County Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Ventura County Star - Source: Imagn

It seems that while his brother made headlines for his decision to leave Knoxville, the younger Imaleava has quietly been making a place for himself at Fayetteville.

Ad

Arkansas spring game in danger of being suspended

The state of Arkansas has been battered by storms over the last month, which has led to some worries that the spring game could be canceled. However, according to Sam Pittman, they will do their very best to play the game if the weather allows it.

“As long as fans are going to come in here, we’re going to try to play the game,” Pittman said. “To me, that’s what the spring game is all about. Letting folks who can’t come to practice, or the public, see the team. So if we can do that, we certainly will.”
Ad

Over the last decade, the Razorbacks spring game has been affected four times due to bad weather. However, the event has always gone ahead regardless of the climatological conditions. This year, the weather in Arkansas threatens to make it impossible to play the game.

The Arkansas Razorbacks spring game is set to take place on Saturday.

About the author
Andrés Linares

Andrés Linares

Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.

Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.

His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.

Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications