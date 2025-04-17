Sam Pittman Impressed With Arkansas QB's "Improvement" In Spring Practice

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is glad with the development his quarterbacks have shown in the 2025 spring practice. In particular, he took some time this week to praise the improvement of Madden Iamaleava, Nico Iamaleava's younger brother and a true freshman quarterback with the Hogs.
Here's what the veteran coach had to say (per NewsBreak):
"Yeah, isn’t that something? I mean, he’s done really well, especially coming off his – you know, he didn’t play his senior year,” said Pittman. “Very mature. Well-coached out of high school. And, but, yeah, I think he’s made a ton of improvement and I think you’ll see that throughout the rest of the spring and then, you know, the summer and, and fall camp.”
It seems that while his brother made headlines for his decision to leave Knoxville, the younger Imaleava has quietly been making a place for himself at Fayetteville.
Arkansas spring game in danger of being suspended
The state of Arkansas has been battered by storms over the last month, which has led to some worries that the spring game could be canceled. However, according to Sam Pittman, they will do their very best to play the game if the weather allows it.
“As long as fans are going to come in here, we’re going to try to play the game,” Pittman said. “To me, that’s what the spring game is all about. Letting folks who can’t come to practice, or the public, see the team. So if we can do that, we certainly will.”
Over the last decade, the Razorbacks spring game has been affected four times due to bad weather. However, the event has always gone ahead regardless of the climatological conditions. This year, the weather in Arkansas threatens to make it impossible to play the game.
The Arkansas Razorbacks spring game is set to take place on Saturday.
