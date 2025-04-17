Sam Pittman Impressed With Arkansas QB's "Improvement" In Spring Practice

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is glad with the development his quarterbacks have shown in the 2025 spring practice. In particular, he took some time this week to praise the improvement of Madden Iamaleava, Nico Iamaleava's younger brother and a true freshman quarterback with the Hogs.

Ad

Here's what the veteran coach had to say (per NewsBreak):

"Yeah, isn’t that something? I mean, he’s done really well, especially coming off his – you know, he didn’t play his senior year,” said Pittman. “Very mature. Well-coached out of high school. And, but, yeah, I think he’s made a ton of improvement and I think you’ll see that throughout the rest of the spring and then, you know, the summer and, and fall camp.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: Ventura County Star - Source: Imagn

It seems that while his brother made headlines for his decision to leave Knoxville, the younger Imaleava has quietly been making a place for himself at Fayetteville.

Ad

Arkansas spring game in danger of being suspended

The state of Arkansas has been battered by storms over the last month, which has led to some worries that the spring game could be canceled. However, according to Sam Pittman, they will do their very best to play the game if the weather allows it.

“As long as fans are going to come in here, we’re going to try to play the game,” Pittman said. “To me, that’s what the spring game is all about. Letting folks who can’t come to practice, or the public, see the team. So if we can do that, we certainly will.”

Ad

Over the last decade, the Razorbacks spring game has been affected four times due to bad weather. However, the event has always gone ahead regardless of the climatological conditions. This year, the weather in Arkansas threatens to make it impossible to play the game.

The Arkansas Razorbacks spring game is set to take place on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More