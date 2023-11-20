Sam Pittman news: Arkansas HC to return in 2024? Razorbacks AD settles debate

One of the coaches who have been on the hot seat is Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He's in his fourth season with the program and enters Week 13 of the college football season with a 23-24 record. There has been speculation that he could be let go after the season, but we have an answer about Sam Pittman's status for 2024.

College football reporter Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reports that the Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek has informed Razorbacks players and coaching staff that coach Pittman will return for the 2024 college football season.

Through a social media post, Yuracheck commented about the decision without directly addressing it.

"This has not been the season any of us anticipated. We have work to do. I am confident that together, we can meet our goals and expectations of our program." H/t ESPN

It may come as a surprise, as the team has not looked too great throughout the season, but it seems like Yurachek is looking at the bigger picture. The Razorbacks could be alternates for a bowl game if they pull off a major upset against the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers in Week 13.

What does the Sam Pittman news mean for the Arkansas Razorbacks?

This vote of confidence by Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is massive for the chances of coach Sam Pittman staying at the team.

In collegiate sports, it takes a few years to create a culture, as players from the previous regime are still part of the program. With Pittman getting to coach the Razorbacks for a fifth season, he will get all players under his regime. So, this is where we see how strong his recruiting is, both from high school as well as in the NCAA transfer portal.

In a loaded Southeastern Conference, gaining consistency is critical. It will be interesting to see how the program looks without quarterback KJ Jefferson, as the fifth-year senior likely will not be part of the program in 2024.

Pittman made two consecutive bowl games heading into the 2023 college football season. While this season was not what many people expected, the people in charge at the University of Arkansas did not want to let go of Pittman and start over with the program.

It will be intriguing to see how they end the season as well as how the offseason looks.