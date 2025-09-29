3 Arkansas coaches fired after Sam Pittman's dismissal as interim head coach starts major overhaul to Razorbacks' roster

Modified Sep 29, 2025 14:38 GMT
Interim Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino (left) and fired Arkansas coach Sam Pittman (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Interim Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino (left) and fired Arkansas coach Sam Pittman (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

The era of interim Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino has begun, making immediate changes to his coaching staff after Sam Pittman was fired on Sunday.

Sources told ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel that the Razorbacks dismissed defensive coordinator Travis Williams, defensive line coach Deke Adams and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Marcus Woodson.

WIlliams, who was hired by Pittman in 2022, was a two-time All-SEC selection when he was with Auburn. He successfully transitioned into coaching in 2009 and was a Broyles Award nominee in each of his first two seasons with the Razorbacks.

However, his presence failed to lift Arkansas' defense to one of the best in the conference, as it allowed 129 points in the three straight losses this season, including 56 points against Notre Dame.

They are last in the SEC in points allowed per game (30.0), rushing yards allowed per game (168.0) and total yards allowed per game (425.0).

Adams was fired after four seasons with the team while Woodson was on his third season with the Razorbacks before he was dismissed.

Petrino makes his return to the Arkansas head coaching job, albeit on an interim basis, after 14 years. He held on to the post from 2008-11 and his move to take out Williams, Adams and Woodson was a major step in an effort to give a positive spin to the free-falling season.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek thanks Sam Pittman for his service with Razorbacks football

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek spoke about Sam Pittman's firing from his post and thanked him for his service and dedication with the program.

“From Day 1, you could tell how much this opportunity meant to him. At this time, however, I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful," Yurachek said. "The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship."
Sam Pittman was given his release papers hours after Arkansas lost to Notre Dame 56-13 to fall to 2-3 this season. The 63-year-old coach, who was the Razorbacks' chief tactician for five full seasons, was removed from his position due to his pedestrian 32-34 record.

He was the fourth power conference coach fired this season following Brent Pry at Virginia Tech, DeShaun Foster at UCLA and Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.

Bobby Petrino will have his first game back as interim head coach on Oct. 12 when Arkansas visit No. 15 Tennessee (4-1) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
bell-icon Manage notifications