Sam Williams-Dixon reveals the real reason behind opting out of the transfer portal to return to Ohio State

Sam Williams-Dixon entered the transfer portal on Jan. 21 in the middle of Ohio State's College Football Playoff run. This was a surprising move for the freshman running back as TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins were set to depart for the NFL.

Speaking to the media at Ohio State spring practice on Wednesday, Sam Williams-Dixon explained what influenced his decision to depart during the offseason. He also noted why he made an eventual return.

“For starters, it was just me listening to the wrong people,” Williams-Dixon said. “I has to take care of my life. I didn’t have control of it and I got control of it. What brought me back — I didn’t want to leave. I love it here.”

Sam Williams-Dixon now has a better relationship with Carlos Locklyn

Sam Williams-Dixon's return has helped him build a better relationship with Ohio State running back coach Carlos Locklyn. At the time Tony Alford, who recruited him, departed for Michigan, Williams-Dixon had no prior relationship with Locklyn.

However, returning to Columbus and engaging in meaningful conversations with Locklyn during that time significantly strengthened their bond. This signifies a positive future ahead for him at Ohio State.

“I feel like coming back made (our relationship) way better,” he said. “We have a way better connection. When Alford left, it was a little shaky for that whole year, but when I came back, me and Lock sat down and got to know each other a little bit more and had that man-to-man talk.”

Carlos Locklyn gives details of his relationship with Sam Williams-Dixon

On Wednesday, Carlos Locklyn disclosed what his relationship with Sam Williams-Dixon and other players looks like. The coach came in after an unexpected scenario occurred at the program, leading to a change of approach in terms of relationships in the running back room.

“I was the new guy coming here, the guy that coached him left and he’s a young man,” Locklyn said (per Cleveland.com). “Things were a little bit different for him. I give them boys tough love. I’m real. I’m honest with them.

“It took them some getting used to. I don’t lie to them, I tell them the truth. I think he’s quite familiar with who I am now, but, love the kid. He works hard and he’s a good kid.”

Williams-Dixon and James Peoples were the two running backs behind Henderson and Judkins last season. However, Peoples’ transition to Locklyn’s era was quite easy, as they had previous relationships. Despite the addition of some talented freshmen, the two are expected to lead the way next season.

