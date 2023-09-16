Samford vs. Auburn Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The Samford Bulldogs visit the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 16. The Bulldogs, who are an FCS team, are 1-1 after defeating the Shorter Hawks before falling to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Tigers are 2-0 after back-to-back victories against the Massachusetts Minutemen and California Golden Bears.

Samford vs. Auburn Game Details

Game: Samford Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, September 16th, 7:00 P.M. EST

Venue: Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Samford vs. Auburn Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Mone7y Line Samford Bulldogs +26.5(-110) Over 57.5(-110) +2400 Auburn Tigers -26.5(-110) Under 57.5(-110) -10000

Samford vs. Auburn Key Stats

The Samford Bulldogs are a non-major program that plays in the FCS. They will face a much tougher test in Week 3 as they face the Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs are led by Chris Hatcher, who is in his ninth season leading the program. He has compiled a 51-38 record during his tenure at Samford. He previously spent six seasons leading the Murray State Racers preceded by three seasons coaching the Georgia Southern Eagles.

His head coaching career began leading the Division II Valdosta State Blazers. The Racers were 27-30 under Hatcher, while the Eagles were 18-15 and the Blazers were 76-12.

The Auburn Tigers have averaged 38.5 points per game through their first two games, which ranks 38th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 122nd in passing offense and 27th in rushing offense.

They have allowed 12.0 points, which ranks 20th. Their passing defense ranks 31st while their rushing defense ranks tied for 75th.

Auburn is led by coach Hugh Freeze, who is in his first year leading the program. Freeze spent the previous four seasons coaching the Liberty Flames, whom he led to a 34-15 record.

That was preceded by a five-year stint leading the Ole Miss Rebels, who were 39-25. 27 of those wins, however, were stripped following recruiting and academic violations that led to his resignment.

His first gig came leading the Arkansas State Red Wolves, who were 10-3 in his lone season leading the program.

Samford vs. Auburn Betting Prediction

The Auburn Tigers have gotten off to a strong start to the season in their first year under Hugh Freeze. Their Week 3 matchup with the Samford Bulldogs will serve as a tune-up before they embark on a grueling SEC schedule that includes the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide among others.

Look for Auburn to improve to 3-0 as they win by at least 27 points.

Pick: Auburn Tigers -26.5 (-110)