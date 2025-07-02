"Sark are you even trying?": CFB fans baffled by three-star LB Colby Johnson's major decision to commit to Deion Sanders' Colorado

Deion Sanders' Colorado landed a commitment from three-star linebacker Colby Johnson on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive talent from the Class of 2026 chose the Buffs over offers from San Diego State, Washington State and the Arizona Wildcats.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Colby Johnson has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @rivals The 6’3 210 LB from Sammamish, WA chose the Buffs over Arizona, San Diego State, & Washington State “SkoBuffs! Can’t wait to join the family🦬” https://on3.com/rivals/colby-johnson-250717/

Fans on social media had wild reactions to Johnson's commitment to Colorado.

"Sark are you even trying?" one tweeted about Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

Dirty Aggie @dirtyjakester LINK Sark are you even trying?

"Stuffed Bishop Sycamore Ina locker," another added.

"Must want a great education!" another fan commented.

Others hyped Sanders and Colorado.

"Coach Prime OWNS the Pac-12," one wrote.

"Skooo buffs! Welcome to the herd!" a user tweeted.

Johnson, who plays at Sammamish High School in Washington, visited Colorado on June 13. The linebacker becomes CU's fifth recruit of the team's 2026 class.

According to 247Sports Composite, Johnson is the No. 104-ranked linebacker in the country and the No. 11-ranked player out of Washington. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his senior year of high school before joining Colorado next season.

Deion Sanders inked a lucrative contract extension at Colorado this offseason

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders plans to coach in Colorado for the near future. He signed a five-year, $54 million extension with the Buffs this offseason that will keep him at the program through the 2029 season.

Colorado hired Sanders in December 2022. He had an underwhelming first year at the helm, posting a 4-8 record in the 2023 season.

However, the Buffs were recognized as one of the most improved teams in the country last season, finishing with a 9-4 record. They also had the Heisman winner in Travis Hunter and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in Shedeur Sanders.

With Hunter, Sanders and a few other former CU stars going to the NFL this year, it will be interesting to see how Coach Prime leads his team.

