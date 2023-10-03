“Saturday you saw kids turn into men”: 3X Super Bowl champion gives a shoutout to Deion Sanders' Buffs after tough loss to No. 9 USC

Fans are in awe of Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes as they put in a spirited second-half comeback against the USC Trojans on Saturday in Week 5. That fight turned from being a potential blowout to turning it into one of the most talked about games of the week.

Those fans include a very close friend of Coach Prime. A three-time Super Bowl champion gave a heartfelt shout-out to Sanders' Buffs after a tough loss against USC. And it will give the Colorado team the confidence to go out and repeat their performance against their future opponents.

3x Super Bowl champion saw one thing in Deion Sanders' Colorado

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin had a lot of things to say about his friend Deion Sanders and his team, the Colorado Buffaloes. After a close loss in week 5 against the No. 9 USC Trojans, Irvin said the one thing he saw in the team was growth. For him, watching kids grow into men is the most beautiful thing in the world. And he saw it on Saturday at Folsom Field.

"Watching kids grow into men is the most beautiful thing in the world. I saw that, Saturday. That's what I saw when you say what did you see, that's exactly what I saw," Irvin told Skip Bayless on 'Undisputed.'

"I watched those guys for the last six quarters, those young men that went in and played against Oregon and then against USC," Irvin added. "I watched them step up in this big world where these are top 10 teams and everybody doesn't think you belong here. And for a matter fact, for a while I don't think they thought they belonged there. For six quarters, they didn't think they belonged there. That last half, they grew up. That Colorado team grew up."

Even Deion Sanders applauded his team for their performance on the field. So despite the second loss in as many weeks, the Buffaloes seem to be headed in the right direction.

The Prime Time bounceback

Going into week 4, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes knew they were in for a couple of real tests against two top-10 teams. After a blowout loss against the Oregon Ducks and a dismal first half against the Trojans, it looked like the Cinderella story was over. But the Buffs fought back from 14-34 to end the game at 41-48.

Colorado actually led the second half of that game 27-14. So the Cinderella story got a new lease of life. It will be back on track if Colorado wins their next game with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Will the Colorado men continue to show their growth, remains to be seen.