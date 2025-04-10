“Saw KC trade up to get Patrick Mahomes”: 2x Super Bowl champ shows Shedeur Sanders other side of the coin amid plummeting draft stock

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as a top-five pick since the end of the college football season. He has even been viewed as a contender to be the first pick at some points in the season. However, his draft stock has started to fall since NFL free agency. The reason for this is that several teams that were expected to be interested in QBs, like the Browns and Giants, signed QBs in free agency.

As a result, Sanders is no longer projected to be a top-five pick in most mock drafts. While it would be understandable if Sanders was disappointed by this, former NFL player and two-time Super Bowl champ Damien Woody does not think it is necessarily a bad thing for Sanders. He spoke about this on Thursday morning "Get Up."

"Absolutely because where are the stable franchises? Seem to be in the bottom half of the first round," Woody said. "We can look at a couple examples in recent history. Patrick Mahomes. We saw the Kansas City Chiefs trade up to get Patrick Mahomes. Lamar Jackson, you saw the Baltimore Ravens trade up into the first round to get a Lamar Jackson.

"So, if I'm Shedeur Sanders, you've been groomed and bred for this your whole life. You don't have to have, oh I need to be the number one overall pick, top three or anything like that. You know just by following your dad and seeing how his career played out and being around the game. It's more important to get to the right situation that'll help your career long term than having this high draft pick attached to you."

Shedeur Sanders is reportedly a target of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Shedeur Sanders has reportedly been added to a list of QBs coming to Pittsburgh as part of a pre-draft visit. The Steelers had not shown much interest in Sanders throughout the process, but now that he is visiting Pittsburgh, it appears that he could be an option for them.

Sanders is no longer likely to get picked in the top five, which allows many more teams to draft. Not only does it give teams like the Las Vegas Raiders a chance to draft him with the sixth pick, but it makes it easier for other teams to trade up to acquire him.

The Steelers will likely need to trade up to acquire Sanders as they have the 21st pick. However, since he is less likely to go in the top five, it could be feasible.

