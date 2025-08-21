"Says the guy talking in a hoodie" "Preach": Fans divided over Deion Sanders' dress code punishment for Colorado players in 2025

Deion Sanders has come a long way since he was a football legend in the NFL. Under his leadership since 2023 as a coach, the Colorado Buffaloes have made big progress both athletically and academically. Apart from the several broken records on the field, the football team posted its highest-ever spring semester GPA of 2.957 and an all-time record of 3.011 in the fall last year.Now preparing for the 2025-26 school year, his third season with Colorado, Sanders laid down a strict classroom dress code and conduct policy a day before classes start on Thursday.&quot;No slides,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;If I see you with them, I'm gonna send people to campus. If I see you with slides on campus, it's gonna be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class, or some headphones on in class, it's gonna be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it's gonna be a problem. Do we understand that?&quot;Fans were divided over the speech, with many praising Sanders.“Preach,” a fan said.“Deion isn't just molding these players to be better football players. He's molding them to be better men. Slides, hoodie w/ headphones just signals laziness. It signals that i am here for football only and going through the motions during class. Come ready on the field and life,” one fan commented.“That’s a father talking. Not coach prime,” another fan said.Meanwhile, other fans found it ironic, noticing that Deion Sanders himself was wearing a hoodie while giving the speech.“Says the guy talking in a hoodie,” one fan wrote.“He is telling them this as he is wearing a hoodie? What incredible leadership on display. Rules for thee but not for me. Did he raise his sons this way?” another fan commented.“You can wear a hoodie to class you just can’t have the hood on during class is what he is saying,” a fan noted.Deion Sanders on teaching the Buffaloes financial literacyApart from athletics and academics, Deion Sanders is also teaching his players important life skills, like how to manage money. Sanders said in April that when he was young, he did not know anything about finances. He recounted his own experience in a way to inspire his players to avoid the same mistakes.To support this, he teamed up with Chime Financial, a company that offers fee-free banking. The partnership is helping Colorado players learn about saving, budgeting and planning for the future.Sanders believes financial education is just as important as sports coaching. As he said:“How could you have a football or basketball coach but not have a financial coach?”Deion Sanders and the Buffs will open the 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30.