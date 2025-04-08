Scoop from Colorado suggests new Buffs WR pair could turn into Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel

College football analyst Phillip Dukes believes Colorado has a combo of wide receivers similar to San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel combination.

Dukes took to his show, "The Scoop with Dukes," and said he believes receivers Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller could replicate what Aiyuk and Samuel were able to achieve with one another in the NFL.

Dukes believes that Miller will emerge as Colorado's clear number one receiver, with Drelon serving as a more than formidable complement.

"Colorado, you got your number one receiver. I liken it to what the 49ers had - and I'm going to get to Drelon too," Dukes said (around the 2:00 mark).

"But, the two Millers, it kind of reminds me of when the 49ers had that one season when Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel went crazy. Dralon Miller being your Deebo Samuel, and Omarion being your Brandon Aiyuk, so to speak. But having those two caliber-type receivers."

In 2024, as a freshman, Omarion Miller registered hauled in 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Drelon Miller, on the other hand, caught 10 catches for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller could be poised to step up in next chapter of Colorado football in 2025

Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller are in a strong position to become Colorado's number one and two receivers next season. Travis Hunter, who led Colorado in receiving last season with his Heisman Trophy-winning performance, has left for the NFL via the NFL Draft.

Colorado has also lost senior receivers LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. That leaves Omarion and Drelon as the next tenured receivers on the roster, who will have the opportunity to step up and secure their positions in the lineup. With Shedeur Sanders also NFL-bound, a new starting quarterback must also be crowned to determine who will be throwing to them.

Coach Prime and company are gearing up to begin the next chapter of Colorado football under his regime. Having both Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller as his starting wide receivers could be a cornerstone of Coach Prime's new-look offense in 2025.

The Colorado Buffaloes will be one of the programs in 2025 after losing key starters to the NFL.

