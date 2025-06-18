Seahawks GM drops honest opinion on Jalen Milroe after drafting ex-Alabama star in Round 3

Jalen Milroe spent four years at Alabama before the Seattle Seahawks took him in the third round of this year's NFL draft. The quarterback appears to have impressed many at the minicamp, with some suggesting that Milroe could rival Sam Darnold for the QB1 spot in the 2025 season.
On Wednesday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider appeared on John Middlekauff's "3&Out" podcast and heaped praise on Milroe
"He (Milroe) is a physical specimen," Schneider said (49:24). "But to be able to watch him interact with his teammates, how he conducted himself on the sidelines, interact with the coaches, and all the different people that have coached him over the years getting their insight, their input the work ethic. That's really what stands out when you're seeing somebody like this."
Schneider was the Seahawks' general manager and executive vice president from 2013 until the 2024 season. He held the role when Seattle won the Super Bowl in 2014.
Milroe was the fourth player the Seahawks took in this year's draft, with the No. 92 pick. They made two picks in Round 2.
It will be interesting to see how Milroe fares in the NFL with the Seahawks and whether he can get a few starts under his belt as a rookie.
Jalen Milroe's rookie contract with the Seahawks
According to Spotrac, Jalen Milroe signed a four-year, $6,264,086 rookie contract with the Seahawks. His deal includes a $1,195,700 signing bonus.
Milroe was initially considered a first-round pick. However, he appeared to struggle in his final year at Alabama, which hurted his draft stock.
In the 2024 season, Milroe recorded 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 20 rushing TDs. He led the Tide to a 9-4 record.
Now, Milroe will be focused on the road ahead with the Seahawks.
