  SEC admirer Paul Finebaum defends Alabama's loss to FSU with new excuse after Kalen DeBoer dominates over Georgia

SEC admirer Paul Finebaum defends Alabama's loss to FSU with new excuse after Kalen DeBoer dominates over Georgia

By Maliha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:08 GMT
Kalen DeBoer and Paul Finebaum (Credit- Getty)
Kalen DeBoer and Paul Finebaum (Credit- Getty)

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama program has been working to reassert itself as a true playoff in 2025 contender after the 31-17 loss to Florida State in Week 1. Since then, the Crimson Tide have bounced back, winning every game and now sitting at 3-1.

Florida State is also 3-1 after falling 46-38 in double overtime to Virginia on Friday. In the latest AP Poll, Alabama climbed back into the No. 10 following the 24-21 win over now-No. 12 Georgia last week, while FSU slid to No. 18 after its Week 5 loss.

Looking at both school's paths through Week 5, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum argued that Florida State’s win over Alabama in the opener doesn’t look as “impressive” anymore.

“That Alabama team that we saw in the first weekend of the season was not the same one,” Finebaum said (via CFB insider Logan B. Robinson).
“And I dare say, trying to equate a loss at Virginia – whatever they are, I appreciate you complimenting them – versus a loss at Georgia are not one and the same. I think the AP Poll got it right and, I bet if the committee met this past weekend, they would say the same thing.”
Alabama’s resurgence was crucial, as the Crimson Tide began the season ranked No. 8 nationally. However, their Week 1 loss to FSU knocked them all the way down to No. 21 in Week 2, marking their lowest AP ranking since 2008.

Paul Finebaum reflects on Alabama's Week 5 win over Georgia

With Alabama's Week 5 win over Georgia, Kalen DeBoer is 2-0 against Kirby Smart.

As the Crimson Tide continued their dominance over the Bulldogs by claiming their 10th win in the last 11 meetings, Paul Finebaum was high on the squad following the Week 5 win.

“It was a monumental victory for the school and for Kalen DeBoer,” Finebaum said (via On3). “And being in Athens for two days and seeing all the signs about Nick Saban and the Georgia record is more about Nick Saban than it is Kalen DeBoer.
“That is a remarkable record for someone who has taken as many hits as Kalen DeBoer. And as recently as a month ago right here by me and many other people. So, I think that is such a monster story.”

DeBoer's squad will now look to avoid an upset on Saturday when they host Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt.

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

