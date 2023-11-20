SEC Bowl Projection after Week 12: Does Alabama get into the CFP?

The college football season is nearly over as teams will close out their regular season, looking for their sixth win to become bowl-eligible or land a New Year's Six Bowl.

The Southeastern Conference has been the premier conference in Division I football, and after Week 12, there is a path for two SEC teams to be in the College Football Playoff.

Heading into Week 13, and with one game left in the regular season, let's take a look at SEC Bowl Projections.

SEC Bowl Projections after Week 12

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: Georgia

In this projection, the Georgia Bulldogs run the table and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the SEC and be the only team from the conference to make the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs would enter the playoff as the top seed, looking to try and three-peat as national champions.

New Year's Six Bowl

Cotton Bowl: Alabama

Peach Bowl: Missouri

Only two SEC teams will make a New Year's Six Bowl in this projection, with the Alabama Crimson Tide playing in the Cotton Bowl and the Missouri Tigers in the Peach Bowl.

Alabama is currently 10-1 and set to go on the road to play Auburn. This projection expects the Crimson Tide to beat the Tigers but lose to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game to go 11-2, but good enough for a New Year's Six Bowl matchup.

The Missouri Tigers, meanwhile, have been a surprise team this season as the school is 9-2 and will likely beat Arkansas to end the season at 10-2. The Tigers are a big surprise in the SEC and will get a New Year's Six Bowl game.

Other SEC Bowl Projections

Citrus Bowl: Ole Miss

Gator Bowl: Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl: LSU

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M

Liberty Bowl: Auburn

For the other SEC Bowl Projections, the top three are the notable bowl games.

The Ole Miss Rebels will get to play in the Citrus Bowl, as they will likely end their season with a 10-2 record.

For weeks now, LSU was linked to the Gator Bowl, but after back-to-back losses and dropping to 7-4, the Tennessee Volunteers are now projected to land in that bowl game.

Finally, the LSU Tigers will now play in the ReliaQuest Bowl as LSU is 8-3 and will likely end the season at 9-3.