SEC College Football Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 5 - College Football 2023 Season

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Sep 25, 2023 22:20 IST
UAB Georgia Football
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best SEC players this season.

SEC Football continues to be one of the best conferences in the nation, and we have a lot of games happening in Week 5.

Today, we're going to dive into each game and discuss the best bets you can make on each game as we still have a week left. Let's take advantage of some lines and get some value.

Florida Gators vs Kentucky Wildcats

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Florida+3 (-110)Over 46 (-110)+130
Kentucky-3 (-110)Under 46 (-110)-155

The 22nd-ranked Florida Gators have a road matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats in a highly competitive matchup.

Both teams are doing incredibly well, with Graham Mertz and Devin Leary under center while having incredible running backs in Trevor Etienne and Ray Davis controlling the running game. Expect a lot of points.

PICK: Over 46

Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Texas A&M-6.5 (-110)Over 55.5 (-110)-245
Arkansas+6.5 (-110)Under 55.5 (-110)+200

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks battle in a SEC matchup. If Conner Weigman starts under center for Texas A&M, as he suffered a leg injury and did not return to the game last week, this could be a fun matchup.

With his status up in the air, take the Razorbacks as a home underdog.

PICK: Arkansas +6.5

Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Georgia-14 (-115)Over 47 (-110)-750
Auburn+14 (-105)Under 47 (-110)+525

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are on the road against the Auburn Tigers this week. The two offenses are on two different levels.

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has struggled with a 4:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which the Bulldogs defense should dominate. Expect the game to be low-scoring as a result of two great defenses.

PICK: Under 47

Missouri Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Missouri-13 (-110)Over 56.5 (-110)-550
Vanderbilt+13 (-110)Under 56.5 (-110)+410

The 23rd-ranked Missouri Tigers face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores this week, and there's a massive difference between the two teams.

The Tigers are a perfect 4-0 while the Commodores are 2-3. Missouri does incredible against the run with just 83.3 rushing yards allowed per game, and the Tigers defense should limit wide receiver Will Sheppard's production.

PICK: Missouri -13

LSU Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
LSU-2.5 (-110)Over 63.5 (-110)-135
Ole Miss+2.5 (-110)Under 63.5 (-110)+114

The 13th-ranked LSU Tigers and the 20th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels face off. LSU has scored 49 points in their last three games, while Ole Miss is averaging 34.7 points.

Jayden Daniels has dominated throwing the football with a 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, so go with LSU to cover the spread on the road.

PICK: LSU -2.5

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Tennessee Volunteers

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
South Carolina+11.5 (-110)Over 63 (-110)+350
Tennessee-11.5 (-110)Under 63 (-110)-455

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and are on two different levels defensively.

The Gamecocks allowed 30 points last week against Miss State, while the Vols gave up just 14 points against UTSA. It's projected to rain as well so take the under here.

PICK: Under 63 Points

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Alabama-14.5 (-110)Over 48.5 (-110)-750
Mississippi State+14.5 (-110)Under 48.5 (-110)+525

The 12th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are on a two-game losing streak while the Crimson Tide are on a two-game winning streak. Jalen Milroe should do enough offensively to win, and the defense is dominant so take Alabama to cover the spread.

PICK: Alabama -14.5

