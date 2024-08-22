SEC fan Paul Finebaum sets new target for Alabama coach after Nick Saban's departure: "I don’t think Kalen DeBoer has to win"

The pressure is on Kalen DeBoer as he’s about to start his era in Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide's new coach. Taking the reins from the legendary Nick Saban, DeBoer is tasked to lead the team to continued dominance.

However, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum believes that if Alabama doesn’t make the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, DeBoer’s first season will be considered a bust.

“[31:00] Alabama will always be strong,” Finebaum said on the “Beat Everyone” podcast. “This year, I think Alabama fans expect them to make the playoffs. I don’t think Kalen DeBoer has to win, but he fails to make the playoffs, I think his tenure is going to start on a rocky note.”

Following in Saban’s footsteps is no small feat. Widely regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches ever, Saban set the standard in Tuscaloosa — championships or bust. Ranked No. 5 in the country, Alabama fans expect nothing less than a playoff berth.

The Kalen DeBoer era is about to kick off, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Paul Finebaum doesn't see Kalen DeBoers' Alabama as favorites

Fans, including Finebaum, have wondered about Alabama's future under DeBoer ever since Nick Saban announced his retirement in January. Saban led the Crimson Tide to six national championships and nine SEC titles and left big shoes for DeBoer to fill.

According to the CFB analyst, the Alabama dynasty might already be a thing of the past.

"We’ve seen Georgia win twice and Michigan win once since Alabama last won a national championship. So, yes, I would declare the dynasty done. It was done before Saban left. It’s really done now that [Kalen] DeBoer is there," Finebaum added on the “Beat Everyone” podcast.

While DeBoer’s resume is impressive, Finebaum doesn’t think Alabama is strong enough to clinch a CFP playoff spot. He is particularly concerned about the team's defense, particularly in the secondary.

"Nick Saban himself admitted that the secondary is a weakness, and losing a talent like Caleb Downs to Ohio State is a big blow," Finebaum said.

Even though he acknowledged that DeBoer has the skills to eventually lead Alabama to glory, he doesn’t think it will happen this year.

