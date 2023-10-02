SEC Football Games this Weekend: Start Time, TV Schedule, & Live Stream | Week 6

Get ready for some key games in the SEC this weekend. Seven of these games are ranked in the top 25 heading into Week 6.

Reigning National Champions, Georgia Bulldogs continue to rank as the top team in the nation. The other ranked teams are Alabama at 11, Ole Miss at 16, Kentucky at 20, Missouri at 21, Tennessee at 22, and LSU at 23.

Here is how you can catch the SEC games for Week 6:

SEC Week 6 schedule

Game Day Time Network LSU @ Missouri Oct. 7 12 p.m. ET ESPN W. Michigan @ Mississippi State Oct. 7 12 p.m. ET SEC Network Alabama @ Texas A&M Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. ET CBS Vanderbilt @ Florida Oct. 7 4 p.m. ET SEC Network Kentucky @ Georgia Oct. 7 7 p.m. ET ESPN Arkansas @ Ole Miss Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. ET SEC Network

Which SEC games should you prioritize this weekend?

The biggest SEC game this weekend is Kentucky vs. Georgia at 7 p.m. ET, Saturday on ESPN.

Kentucky are 5-0 this season, coming off a massive 33-14 win over the Florida Gators at home in a performance for the ages. The Wildcats are set for their toughest test this week, but it must be noted that the Bulldogs have struggled so far this season despite being undefeated.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that his team needs to play better football going forward:

"Obviously we didn't play our best game today, but we're a very resilient team. [I'm] proud of the way we competed, and we got to continue to get better. I mean, that's the most important thing for our team. So a lot of things we did wrong, a lot of things we did well, but we're not going to get where we want to go if we don't get better."

Smart exercised caution to play down the hype:

"I don't know how good a team we've got. I really don't. I don't sit here and proclaim that we've got some unbelievable team, but I do think our team believes in each other. We connect [and] we step up when we need to step up."

Kentucky are 14.5-point underdogs against Georgia in Week 6.

The other game to look out for is LSU vs. Missouri. Missouri have been a bit of a surprise this season. It's the battle of the Tigers, as Missouri are 5-0 while LSU are 3-2 this season.

The third SEC game to keep a close eye on is Alabama against Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide are just three-point favorites, and it should be a massive test for both schools.

Which game are you most excited about? Sound off in the comments section.