SEC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 4

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Sep 19, 2023 09:30 IST
Texas A&amp;M v Vanderbilt
Previewing Week 4 of SEC football

The SEC schedule is in full swing as 10 of the 14 teams will play a conference foe in Week 4. The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, No.23-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, No.25-ranked Florida Gators and unranked Missouri Tigers are the only teams that will play out of conference games this weekend.

Of the group, the Bulldogs, Volunteers and Gators all played the first game of their conference schedule in Week 3.

All in all, there were six teams that played conference opponents last week. Georgia got off to a great start to Southeastern Conference play as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 24-14.

Florida, meanwhile, was able to shock Tennessee with a 29-16 upset. Finally, the LSU Tigers put a beatdown on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, winning the rivalry game by a score of 41-14.

Take a look at the upcoming SEC schedule below:

SEC Week 4 Schedule

Game

Date

Time

Network

Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Sept. 23

12 p.m. EST

ESPN

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Sept. 23

12 p.m. EST

SEC Network

No.15 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No.13 Alabama Crimson Tide

Sept. 23

3:30 p.m. EST

CBS

UTSA Roadrunners vs. No.23 Tennessee Volunteers

Sept. 23

4 p.m. EST

SEC Network

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No.12 LSU Tigers

Sept. 23

4 p.m. EST

ESPN

Charlotte 49ers vs. No.25 Florida Gators

Sept. 23

7 p.m. EST

SEC Network+

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Sept. 23

7:30 p.m. EST

ESPNU

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Sept. 23

7:30 p.m. EST

SEC Network

UAB Blazers vs. No.1 Georgia Bulldogs

Sept. 23

7:30 p.m. EST

ESPN2

The biggest game of the week, undoubtedly, will be the matchup between the No.15-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and No.13-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

After their early season loss to the No.3-ranked Texas Longhorns, the Crimson Tide will likely need to run the table, if they hope to avoid missing the College Football Playoff in consecutive years for the first time since the inception of the postseason in 2014.

The Rebels are one of just five teams, along with the back-to-back defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers, that are undefeated entering Week 4 of the season.

Of the group, Ole Miss and Auburn are the only two that are not favorites entering this weekend's action.

Quick Links

