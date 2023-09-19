SEC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 4

The SEC schedule is in full swing as 10 of the 14 teams will play a conference foe in Week 4. The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, No.23-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, No.25-ranked Florida Gators and unranked Missouri Tigers are the only teams that will play out of conference games this weekend.

Of the group, the Bulldogs, Volunteers and Gators all played the first game of their conference schedule in Week 3.

All in all, there were six teams that played conference opponents last week. Georgia got off to a great start to Southeastern Conference play as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 24-14.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida, meanwhile, was able to shock Tennessee with a 29-16 upset. Finally, the LSU Tigers put a beatdown on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, winning the rivalry game by a score of 41-14.

Take a look at the upcoming SEC schedule below:

SEC Week 4 Schedule

Game Date Time Network Auburn Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Sept. 23 12 p.m. EST ESPN Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Sept. 23 12 p.m. EST SEC Network No.15 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No.13 Alabama Crimson Tide Sept. 23 3:30 p.m. EST CBS UTSA Roadrunners vs. No.23 Tennessee Volunteers Sept. 23 4 p.m. EST SEC Network Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No.12 LSU Tigers Sept. 23 4 p.m. EST ESPN Charlotte 49ers vs. No.25 Florida Gators Sept. 23 7 p.m. EST SEC Network+ Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. EST ESPNU Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. EST SEC Network UAB Blazers vs. No.1 Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. EST ESPN2

The biggest game of the week, undoubtedly, will be the matchup between the No.15-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and No.13-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

After their early season loss to the No.3-ranked Texas Longhorns, the Crimson Tide will likely need to run the table, if they hope to avoid missing the College Football Playoff in consecutive years for the first time since the inception of the postseason in 2014.

The Rebels are one of just five teams, along with the back-to-back defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers, that are undefeated entering Week 4 of the season.

Of the group, Ole Miss and Auburn are the only two that are not favorites entering this weekend's action.