SEC Football Injury Report Week 10: Latest updates on Will Rogers, Mekhi Wingo, Enai White and more

The SEC regular season is entering its dying embers and some teams continue to chase postseason and title hopes. Others, meanwhile, scramble to try and save something out of mediocre seasons.

The level of play in the conference isn't as high as in other years, with some SEC schools struggling when facing other Power Five rivals. However, the SEC still has playoff hopefuls in the form of Georgia and Alabama which speaks to the resilience of the conference.

Georgia has been riding the top spot of the college football rankings all year. Alabama Crimson Tide, on the other hand, has been able to regain a spot in the top 10 after a disappointing start to the season. Alabama is currently No. 8 in the nation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

At such a critical step in the season, every possible injury can be a heavy blow to any team. Let us take a look at a look at some important injuries for Week 10 of SEC action.

SEC Injury Report for Week 10

Will Rogers QB- Mississippi State Bulldogs

According to a source inside the Bulldogs, the starting quarterback will miss another game due to injury. Rogers came down with a left shoulder injury in a game against Western Michigan on October 7. Mike Wright filled in for him during the victory over Arkansas and the defeat to Auburn in the last two weeks.

Mekhi Wingo DL- LSU Tigers

LSU head coach Chip Kelly dropped a bomb this past week regarding the status of defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, stating that the player was out for around six weeks.

This means the player is set to miss the rest of the regular season, and probably the bowl season too. He has been carrying a lower-body injury since the start of the season.

Enai White DL- Texas A&M Aggies

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Wednesday that White will be missing the rest of the season due to injury. The head coach didn't specify the nature of the injury, but this is a key loss for the Aggies since White is their top defensive reserve lineman.

Brock Bowers TE- Georgia Bulldogs

The tight end suffered an ankle injury after their Week 8 game against Vanderbilt. Bowers underwent tightrope surgery the following Monday and travelled with the team to Florida but didn't play in Week 9. He could be back against Ole Miss next week.