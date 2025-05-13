SEC football schedule 2025: Details on opening weekend’s top matchups and timings

The broadcast station for the season-opening matchups between the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference has been revealed.

On Tuesday, Action Network's Brett McMurphy shared via X that three games will be aired on ABC on Aug. 30, with one matchup the next day on ESPN.

The Tennessee Volunteers will kick off their season against the Syracuse Orange on Aug. 30 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can watch the game live on ABC at noon ET. The matchup will be the first time both teams have faced each other since Tennessee beat Syracuse 33-9 on Sep. 1, 2001.

The next game to air on ABC will be the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. They are set to compete at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams haven't played each other since Alabama won 24-7 against the Seminoles on Sep. 2, 2017.

The last SEC vs. ACC matchup on ABC will be the LSU Tigers vs. the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. LSU and Clemson last faced each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 13, 2020. Clemson suffered a 42-25 loss to LSU and will try to get revenge in the 2025 season opener.

On Aug. 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will play the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will air at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both programs haven't faced each other since South Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 28-21 on Sep. 20, 1991.

SEC vs. ACC matchup: Key game to look out for in the season opener

Fans could be most interested in Tennessee vs. Syracuse. Tennessee has lost several key players in the offseason, including their former starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. He decided to transfer after a NIL dispute. The Volunteers have acquired Joey Aguilar from the transfer portal as his replacement.

Aguilar transferred from the Appalachian State Mountaineers after two seasons. Last year, he had 218 completions for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns. He hopes to lead Tennessee to another victory over the Orange.

Syracuse has also suffered significant roster losses as players like quarterback Kyle McCord have joined the NFL. Coach Fran Brown has named Rickie Collins the Orange's new QB1. Collins transferred to Brown's team from LSU after one year. The sophomore will try to avenge the program's loss to Tennessee from the 2001 season.

