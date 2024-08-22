  • home icon
  SEC football tiebreaker process: How will a team win in case of a tie during conference championship?

SEC football tiebreaker process: How will a team win in case of a tie during conference championship?

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Aug 22, 2024 03:35 GMT
Image courtesy of the Southeastern Conference
SEC now has 16 teams (Image courtesy of the Southeastern Conference)

The Southeastern Conference has a lot of exciting teams and as they continue to change the structure of the conference with 16 members and no more divisions, the tiebreaker process has changed as well. The official SEC football Twitter account posted the new rules regarding SEC football tiebreakers in terms of the standings.

Below are the sequential steps to determine a tiebreaker:

  1. Head-to-head competition among the teams with the tied record
  2. Record vs. common SEC opponents among the tied teams
  3. Record against the best-placed common conference opponent in the standings among the tied teams
  4. Cumulative winning percentage of conference opponents among the tied teams
  5. Capped relative total scoring margin vs. all conference opponents among the tied teams
  6. Random draw

While getting through all the steps in the SEC football tiebreaker process is likely not going to happen, this would generally be used to determine the SEC champion.

If this is to determine second place in the SEC and fill the remaining spot in the SEC Championship Game, the team not in the tiebreaker would become the home team as they have the better overall record.

If the two teams are tied for the best record in the SEC and the SEC football tiebreaker process is used in order to figure out the road and home team, this will be used to determine who is hosting the SEC Championship Game.

Teams that can be in the discussion for SEC football tiebreaker process

Looking at the programs that are projected to make the SEC Championship this season, there are a couple of teams that may require this process. If it is a tied record between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, for example, they would only go to the first step as they play the first conference game this season.

The Texas Longhorns have an easier SEC schedule than people expected going in and this program did make the College Football Playoff last season.

Expect them to be in the conversation for the best record in the SEC, along with the Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide. Those four teams will likely be amongst the best in the conference during the 2024 season.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
