"SEC hates Hugh Freeze & Auburn": CFB fans tear into referees for horrible officiating after questionable fumble ruling vs. Georgia

College football fans were unhappy with the horrible officiating during the showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers. They were particularly frustrated with one call that the officials made in favor of Kirby Smart's team.During a third-and-goal play in the second quarter, it looked like Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold managed to score a touchdown after the snap. However, he lost the ball while crossing the goal line. This helped the Georgia Bulldogs recover the ball.The referees decided to rule this as a fumble. Even after a replay review, they stuck with their original decision, which led to fans taking to social media to call out this horrible officiating.SaltyRush3r @saltyrush3rLINKLmao sec hates Hugh Freeze and Auburn. Lord refs need fined or something with these dogshit callschuck e @chuck3eyLINKHow many times can the college referees cheat these Auburn kids out of a win. They just cheated Auburn out of a touchdown and the replay expert admitted that it was a touchdown.College Football Fan @CoryWargo_CFBLINKMORE HORRIBLE OFFICIATING.. pt 31 This is CLEARLY an Auburn Touchdown.. FINE. THE. REFS #Auburn #GeorgiaCharles Curtis Fan @CharlesCurtisF1LINKThe SEC has it out for Auburn that was clearly a touchdownMike V. @mikev1975LINKAuburn getting screwed in their own house!Scott @cubsfan858LINK@PardonMyTake Not sure how you make that call with no camera angleHugh Freeze and his team took an early lead after Jackson Arnold scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Alex McPherson was able to score the extra point before scoring a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter. However, Peyton Woodring's 29-yard field goal minimized the deficit for the Georgia Bulldogs.At halftime, the Auburn Tigers had a 10-3 lead over Kirby Smart's team. After the fumble ruling by the referees, analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the decision from the booth.&quot;It's so close. Might not have just had enough evidence to overturn beyond all doubt,&quot; McElroy said as per On3. &quot;That's the protocol, beyond all doubt. Clearly the replay review, they didn't see it the way we saw it.&quot;