  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "SEC hates Hugh Freeze & Auburn": CFB fans tear into referees for horrible officiating after questionable fumble ruling vs. Georgia

"SEC hates Hugh Freeze & Auburn": CFB fans tear into referees for horrible officiating after questionable fumble ruling vs. Georgia

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:51 GMT
NCAA Football: Auburn at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
CFB fans tear into referees for horrible officiating after questionable fumble ruling vs. Georgia

College football fans were unhappy with the horrible officiating during the showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers. They were particularly frustrated with one call that the officials made in favor of Kirby Smart's team.

Ad

During a third-and-goal play in the second quarter, it looked like Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold managed to score a touchdown after the snap. However, he lost the ball while crossing the goal line. This helped the Georgia Bulldogs recover the ball.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The referees decided to rule this as a fumble. Even after a replay review, they stuck with their original decision, which led to fans taking to social media to call out this horrible officiating.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Hugh Freeze and his team took an early lead after Jackson Arnold scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Alex McPherson was able to score the extra point before scoring a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter. However, Peyton Woodring's 29-yard field goal minimized the deficit for the Georgia Bulldogs.

At halftime, the Auburn Tigers had a 10-3 lead over Kirby Smart's team. After the fumble ruling by the referees, analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on the decision from the booth.

"It's so close. Might not have just had enough evidence to overturn beyond all doubt," McElroy said as per On3. "That's the protocol, beyond all doubt. Clearly the replay review, they didn't see it the way we saw it."
About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications