SEC injury report Week 12: Latest updates on Jaxson Dart, Dont'e Thornton Jr., and more

With only two games of the regular season left, teams are dealing with some key injuries, so let's take a look at them ahead of Week 12.

SEC injury report Week 12

Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was removed from the Rebels last game with an unknown injury. However, Dart is considered probable to play on Saturday as Ole Miss plays LA Monroe.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin also revealed that Dart won't just play on Saturday but will also be back in 2024.

"[Dart] will play," Kiffin said. "I mean, I guess I can kind of speak for him, [Dart] said he's coming back [in 2024]. We're planning on him being back next year and getting better."

This season, Dart is 170-for-261 for 2,579 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. is out for the season with a lower-body injury.

Thornton Jr. is in his first season at Tennessee after playing two years at Oregon. With the Vols, the wide receiver has caught 13 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

C.J. Smith

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver C.J. Smith is listed as questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Smith has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, and his status for Saturday's game is up in the air.

Jonathan Odom

Florida Gators tight end Jonathan Odom is out indefinitely with a concussion, meaning he won't play on Saturday as the Gators take on Missouri.

Odom has caught nine passes for 75 yards in four games this season.

Dakereon Joyner

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Dakereon Joyner will not play on Saturday as they host Kentucky.

Joyner missed last week's game due to an ankle injury, which will also keep him out of this game.

This season, Joyner has rushed for 115 yards on 49 carries and five touchdowns while also adding 117 receiving yards.

Jermaine Burton

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton is questionable to play on Saturday against Chattanooga due to an illness.

Logan Diggs

LSU Tigers running back Logan Diggs is doubtful to play on Saturday due to a lower-body injury.