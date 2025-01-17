"SEC is overrated": Fans troll prestigious conference as Notre Dame - Ohio State prep for the final showdown

The SEC will not have a representative in the National Championship Game for the second straight season. Instead, the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten and the unaffiliated Notre Dame Fighting Irish will compete in the game on Jan. 20.

The year before, Michigan of the Big Ten and Washington of the Pac-12 competed in the game.

Before that, there had been an eight-year streak of SEC teams appearing in the National Championship Game. As a result, it has caused many fans to believe that the SEC is overrated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football analyst David Pollack posted on X on Thursday, asking fans how they would describe the upcoming National Championship matchup.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans were creative in their answers, but a few took the opportunity to troll the SEC.

"SEC is overrated," one fan wrote.

"No SEC again!" one fan commented.

"Ha ha SEC," one fan added.

Other fans ignored the three-word limit imposed by David Pollack and simply stated their opinions on the game. Notably, several were disappointed by the matchup.

"Boring, no team should be playing in a championship game unless they are a member of a conference," one fan wrote.

"Afterthought. I’m good with the matchup and intrigued some. But it feels like the season has been over for a while and then 'Oh yeah. There’s still a game left.' Might just be a bummed Badger fan," one fan commented.

"The playoffs are spread out over too long a period. Playing the final during NFL Playoffs and college basketball season makes it anticlimactic," one fan added.

The SEC's struggles could continue in the 12-team playoff format

The 12-team playoff format was implemented for the first time this season. Before that, only four teams qualified for the postseason. As a result, if, at least, one Southeastern Conference team was included in the playoff, there was a good chance there would be a representative in the National Championship Game.

In many years before the implementation of the 12-team format, both Alabama and Georgia had teams that earned them spots in the playoffs. As a result, it was nearly a guarantee that the National Championship Game would have an SEC team.

However, in the new 12-team format, it is far more challenging for teams to reach the National Championship Game. Rather than rely on a strong regular season record to reach the final four, teams must advance through two or three playoff rounds to reach the final.

Additionally, there are more teams from other conferences in the playoffs. So, it is more likely that an SEC team will not be present in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.