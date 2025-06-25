SEC powerhouse predicted to sway Lane Kiffin's elite 4-star target in 2026 recruiting class: Insider

Four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has been a key recruiting target for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in the 2026 class. After a packed spring and summer filled with campus visits, Kreul trimmed his list of top schools to four: Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.
However, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted on Tuesday that Kreul is likely to commit to Oklahoma. He has developed a strong connection with Sooners coach Miguel Chavis, and his visit to Norman last weekend seems to have solidified Oklahoma's lead.
Kreul noted the visits helped him cut through the "smoke and mirrors" of the recruiting process. He plans to attend games this fall to evaluate team schemes and how players at his position are used.
"I will watch games, learn more about the schematics and focus on how players at my position play this season," Kreul told On3. “There are still some things I want to see out of these schools to help me make a decision.”
The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound recruit transferred from Bishop Moore in Orlando to IMG Academy for his last two high school seasons. According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 31 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 3 player in Florida.
While Rivals, On3 and 247Sports list him as a four-star prospect, ESPN gives him a five-star rating. Ole Miss holds a commitment from three-star edge rusher Carmelow Reed in the 2026 class, but landing Kreul can give a big boost to Lane Kiffin's recruiting haul.
Jake Kreul praises Lane Kiffin's defensive line coaches
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss doesn’t hold a huge advantage in Jake Kreul’s recruitment, but that can shift before the fall, when he intends to announce his decision.
Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner is primarily recruiting Kreul. The 2026 class recruit is also high in the Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
“Golding was at Alabama under coach Saban, so he has great experience," Kreul told On3. "I like his defense and coach Joyner is arguably the best defensive ends coach in all of college football, so I would get good coaching at Ole Miss. I really like the knowledge of the staff.”
Lane Kiffin has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking them No. 22 in the nation.
