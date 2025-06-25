SEC powerhouse predicted to sway Lane Kiffin's elite 4-star target in 2026 recruiting class: Insider

Four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has been a key recruiting target for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in the 2026 class. After a packed spring and summer filled with campus visits, Kreul trimmed his list of top schools to four: Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.

However, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted on Tuesday that Kreul is likely to commit to Oklahoma. He has developed a strong connection with Sooners coach Miguel Chavis, and his visit to Norman last weekend seems to have solidified Oklahoma's lead.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kreul noted the visits helped him cut through the "smoke and mirrors" of the recruiting process. He plans to attend games this fall to evaluate team schemes and how players at his position are used.

"I will watch games, learn more about the schematics and focus on how players at my position play this season," Kreul told On3. “There are still some things I want to see out of these schools to help me make a decision.”

The 6-foot-2.5, 220-pound recruit transferred from Bishop Moore in Orlando to IMG Academy for his last two high school seasons. According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 31 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 3 player in Florida.

While Rivals, On3 and 247Sports list him as a four-star prospect, ESPN gives him a five-star rating. Ole Miss holds a commitment from three-star edge rusher Carmelow Reed in the 2026 class, but landing Kreul can give a big boost to Lane Kiffin's recruiting haul.

Jake Kreul praises Lane Kiffin's defensive line coaches

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss doesn’t hold a huge advantage in Jake Kreul’s recruitment, but that can shift before the fall, when he intends to announce his decision.

Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner is primarily recruiting Kreul. The 2026 class recruit is also high in the Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

“Golding was at Alabama under coach Saban, so he has great experience," Kreul told On3. "I like his defense and coach Joyner is arguably the best defensive ends coach in all of college football, so I would get good coaching at Ole Miss. I really like the knowledge of the staff.”

Lane Kiffin has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking them No. 22 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More