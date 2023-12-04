SEC record vs. other Power Five conferences 2023: H2H, scores and more

The SEC has long been considered the proverbial cream of the crop amongst Power Five conferences. Their status as college football's premier conference likely helped the Alabama Crimson Tide leapfrog the Florida State Seminoles to reach the College Football Playoff.

Despite this, the Southeastern Conference did not have the same out-of-conference success that fans have grown accustomed to over the years. Here, we take a look at how the SEC performed against the other Power Five conferences.

SEC record vs. other Power Five conferences

SEC vs. ACC

Despite one-loss SEC champion Alabama Crimson Tide reaching the postseason over the undefeated ACC champion Florida State Seminoles, the SEC had a combined record of just 4-6 against the ACC in the 2023 regular season. The SEC matched up with the ACC in Week 1 of the college football season, with the latter winning two of three matchups.

The North Carolina Tar Heels beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 31-17, while the Seminoles beat the LSU Tigers 45-24. The Tennessee Volunteers picked up the SEC's only win against the ACC of the weekend as they defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 49-13.

The two conferences had two games the following week, with the ACC winning both. The Miami Hurricanes beat the Texas A&M Aggies 48-33, while the Wake Forest Demon Deacons beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 36-20. In Week 3, the Missouri Tigers emerged victorious in the only meeting between the two conferences as they beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 48-23.

The SEC and ACC did not meet again until Week 13 when there were four intrastate matchups between the two conferences. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Yellow Jackets 31-23, while the Kentucky Wildcats beat the Louisville Cardinals 38-31. The Clemson Tigers took down the Gamecocks by a score of 16-7, while the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators 24-15.

The Bulldogs and Seminoles will meet in the Orange Bowl, while the Wildcats and Tigers will clash in the Gator Bowl.

SEC vs. Big 12

The SEC had a 1-2 record against the Big 12 this season. The Texas Longhorns defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 34-24 in Week 2. The following week, the Missouri Tigers picked up a 30-27 over the Kansas State Wildcats. However, the Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the BYU Cougars by a score of 38-31.

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Texas Bowl.

SEC vs. Big Ten

The SEC and Big Ten did not face each other in the regular season. That will change during bowl season, however, as there are six matchups between the two conferences. The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, which will also serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

The Missouri Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will clash in the Cotton Bowl Classic, while the Ole Miss Rebels and Penn State Nittany Lions will meet in the Peach Bowl. The LSU Tigers will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl and the Tennessee Volunteers will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. Finally, the Auburn Tigers and Maryland Terrapins will clash in the Music City Bowl.

SEC vs. Pac-12

The SEC had a 2-1 record against the Pac-12 this season. The Utah Utes beat the Florida Gators by a score of 24-11 in Week 1. The following week, the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated the Arizona Wildcats 31-24, while the Auburn Tigers beat the California Golden Bears 14-10. The two teams will not face off during bowl season.