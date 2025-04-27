SEC schools that lost the most scholarship players to the transfer portal?

The spring transfer portal window for college football opened up on Wednesday, April 16, and closed on Friday, April 25. Although the spring window is not typically as active as the winter window, there was still a decent amount of activity in this period.

With the portal closing on Friday, fans will soon be able to get a better idea of what their favorite teams will look like next season. On Saturday, 'AL.com' writer Nick Kelly made a post on X with the number of scholarship players each team lost in the transfer portal during the spring window.

"SEC scholarship players who've entered the transfer portal this spring per team: 0: Alabama 1: LSU 2: Florida, Texas A&M 4: Georgia, Texas 5: Oklahoma 6: Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt 7: Arkansas, Missouri 8: Kentucky, MSU 9: Ole Miss."

According to Kelly's report, Alabama was the only SEC team to escape the transfer window without losing any scholarship players. Conversely, Ole Miss suffered the worst losses, losing nine scholarship players to the portal.

However, Kelly also mentioned that this could change in the coming days. While paperwork needed to be filed by Friday, official announcements of players leaving sometimes do not come until a few days after the deadline.

"This is as of about noon CT on April 26, the best I can tell from research/talking to beat writers around the conference."

"Players had until Friday to file the paperwork, so a few more could pop up in the portal still. But Alabama, per source, did not have any scholarship players file the paperwork to enter the portal before the deadline. So the 0 should stand."

Which SEC team was most negatively impacted by the spring transfer portal?

When looking at SEC teams and how they were affected by the spring transfer portal, it is hard not to look at Tennessee as the biggest loser. While the Volunteers did not lose the most scholarship players, they lost the most significant player.

They got into a contract dispute with QB Nico Iamaleava, and as a result, he entered the portal and committed to the UCLA Bruins. While the Volunteers are still expected to be a strong team next season, their chances of winning the SEC next season are much lower.

Interestingly, the favorite to win the starting job now is Joey Aguilar, who left UCLA after Iamaleava committed to the Bruins. While he is a good veteran, he is not expected to play at Iamaleava's level.

