"Seeing him run with ones and twos": Makhi Hughes relishes backfield bond with brother Na’eem Offord at Oregon

By Maliha
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:32 GMT
NCAA Football: Military Bowl-Virginia Tech at Tulane - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Military Bowl-Virginia Tech at Tulane - Source: Imagn

Oregon made a strategic move in the transfer portal by picking up running back Makhi Hughes, following Jordan James’ early departure for the NFL draft. At Eugene, Hughes will team up with his younger brother and former five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord.

At Oregon’s Media Day, Hughes expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with Offord following high school.

"I just make sure my brother stays on top and make sure he's focused. It's a blessing to be back with him," Hughes said. "I've been seeing him run with the ones and twos. I've seen him like communicating and making calls. He's doing good."
The transfer running back from Tulane recorded 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns over the past two seasons, earning first-team All-AAC honors both years. He was named to the preseason Maxwell Award watchlist this week.

With new quarterback Dante Moore and a youthful receiving unit, Oregon may lean heavily on the run game this season, and Makhi Hughes will have a big challenge to replicate his success from Tulane. For his part, Hughes is targeting a third straight 1,000-yard season.

Makhi Hughes reacts to Na'eem Offord's flip to Oregon

Na'eem Offord was the highest-rated prospect in Ohio State's 2025 class before he flipped to Oregon during the early signing period in December.

“Hard decision, really hard decision,” Offord told AL.com following his flip. “Both schools will develop you as a man. “You have to know what fits you outside of football, and I feel like Oregon fits me."
However, the decision came as a surprise even to his brother, Makhi Hughes, who shared his reaction during Oregon’s media day. Hughes said:

"I didn't know. It shocked me too as well, his signing day. Wherever he was going, I wanted to go with him to make it easier for my parents. It was shocking, the flip and stuff."

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Offord was the No. 3 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 12 in the nation. Throughout his high school career, he recorded 73 total tackles (three tackles for losses), two sacks, nine interceptions, nine pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

Edited by Krutik Jain
