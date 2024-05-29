“Seems to be getting better” - Auburn HC Hugh Freeze gives fans an update on RB Brian Battie after shooting incident

Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was involved in a shooting at a hookah bar less than two weeks ago in Sarasota, Florida. While his brother died in the shooting, Battie survived after being shot in the head.

The Tigers coach, Hugh Freeze, provided an update on Battie's health on Tuesday at the SEC’s spring meetings.

“He’s getting better,” Freeze said. “(To) honor the family, I don’t want to go into too many things, but they appreciate all the prayers, for sure. It’s been a difficult time for the whole family, but he seems to be getting better each day.”

Battie played his first season with Auburn last year after playing with the USF Bulls for three seasons. He finished with 51 carries for 227 yards (4.5 yards per attempt), with one rushing touchdown and seven catches for 52 yards (7.4 yards per reception). Battie was used as the kickoff returner for the Tigers but did not return a kick for a touchdown in 29 attempts in 2023.

What should the Auburn Tigers expect to do in 2024?

Auburn Tigers have some tough matchups on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide in the Southeastern Conference. However, the remainder of their schedule seems winnable and should be able to be within the 8-10 win range this season.

Below is their 2024 college football schedule.

8/31: vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs

9/7: vs California Golden Bears

9/14: vs. New Mexico Lobos

9/21: vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

9/28: vs. Oklahoma Sooners

10/5: at Georgia Bulldogs

10/19: at Missouri Tigers

10/26: at Kentucky Wildcats

11/2: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

11/16: vs. UL Monroe Warhawks

11/23: vs. Texas A&M Aggies

11/30: at Alabama Crimson Tide