“Selfish idiot”: CFB fans express frustration as Jim Knowles addresses Penn State players for the first time

Jim Knowles made a shocking exit from Ohio State less than a week after helping the program to the College Football Playoff national championship. The coach built one of the strongest defenses in college football with the Buckeyes in his three-year tenure.

The defensive coordinator was lured out of Columbus by the Buckeyes' Big Ten rival Penn State with a huge offer. With an annual salary of $3.1 million, excluding bonuses, the Nittany Lions made Knowles the highest-paid coordinator in college football by some margin.

On his first day in his new job on Tuesday, Jim Knowles addressed Penn State players. Being a Philadelphia native, the coach explained to them how large the influence of Penn State was while he was growing up.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We had, like, three channels on TV, and you got up on Sunday morning and you watched Penn State highlights, because I grew up in Philly, North Philly – the real Philly for you suburb guys," Knowles said. "I mean, the one where you take the subway to school every day. Penn State was everything.”

Expand Tweet

However, Jim Knowles’ moment with the Penn State players did not impress Ohio State fans. Following the coach's unexpected exit from Ohio State, the Buckeyes fans are feeling betrayed.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Just couldn’t take the heat in Columbus !! It’s a job for real men !! Can’t wait to beat that ass again," a fan wrote.

"Lol we could’ve offered 6 mil and he might’ve still left," another fan wrote.

"That’s where he wanted to be, all it took was making him the highest paid dc in college football," a fan commented.

Jim Knowles says he wants to be at Penn State

After addressing the players on the influence of Penn State while he was growing up, Jim Knowles made a declaration that further infuriated Ohio State fans. The coach said Penn State is a destination he had always wished to be and it's a dream come true to arrive there finally.

“Penn State was everything – it was everything,” Knowles said on Tuesday. “That's what we aspired to be and I couldn't get there as a player.

“But through a lot of work, a lot of time (and) a lot of really good players, that allowed me to reach that point in my career where I could really pick wherever I wanted to be. And growing up as a kid, Penn State was everything, and this is where I want to be.”

Following his exploits at Ohio State, Jim Knowles now has the responsibility of building a defense that can help Penn State compete for the national title next season. The Nittany Lions made it to the CFP semifinals this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback