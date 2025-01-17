“Sell the jerseys for the love of God”: CFB fans drool over Ohio State’s all-white uniform for natty showdown 

Ohio State unveiled its uniform for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Thursday. The Buckeyes are set to play for the title against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Designated as the road team for the encounter, the Buckeyes will don white jerseys featuring a 2025 championship patch on the shoulder plate. However, they’re bringing back a classic look — sporting gray sleeves and the full “1968 Diamond Quest Nike Swoosh” combination.

The release of this uniform, a variant Ohio State hasn't worn since the 2022 Peach Bowl against Georgia, left fans in awe, generating a lot of reactions online. Many were attracted to the design of the uniform and are willing to buy one if it's available for sale before or after the game.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Just collapsed to the floor in awe," a fan wrote.

"Greatest uniforms in college football, period," another fan said.

"I am still asking why this isn’t the standard uni. It’s perfect," one fan commented.

"Please let me purchase one of these, thanks <3," another fan added.

Ohio State's CFP performance in white uniform

Ohio State has some noteworthy history in this variant of their uniform over the last 10 years. The Buckeyes have worn them five times in the CFP, boasting a 2-3 record while donning them on college football's biggest stages.

Their first appearance came in the 2015 Sugar Bowl, where they pulled off a stunning 42-35 upset over Alabama in the semifinal round of the inaugural four-team CFP. That victory propelled them to the national championship, where they decisively defeated Oregon just days later.

The iconic jersey and pants combination made another appearance in the 2020 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ohio State dominated Clemson in an encounter that ended 49-28, giving the Buckeyes another shot at the national title.

While Ohio State has celebrated iconic victories in this uniform combination, it has also endured some tough defeats on the biggest stage. This is a scenario the team will look to avoid against Notre Dame in Atlanta on Monday.

The Buckeyes fell to Clemson in a shutout loss that ended 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. They suffered another loss in the uniform to Alabama in the 2020 national championship game, which ended 52-24. They also came up short against Georgia in the 2022 Peach Bowl, which ended 42-41.

Will Ohio State win it all in Atlanta on Jan. 20? Or will Notre Dame break Buckeyes' hearts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

