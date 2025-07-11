"Send Paul to nursing home already": Fans lose their minds over Paul Finebaum building pressure on Arch Manning with most recent remark

Arch Manning is getting ready for his first full season as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025. After two years sitting behind Quinn Ewers, Manning showed promise in limited action last season.

He completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. In his first start against Louisiana-Monroe, he threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, leading Texas to a 51-13 win.

However, a lot of the attention Manning is getting has more to do with his last name than what he’s done so far. As the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, he’s facing a mountain of expectations.

On Friday's edition of ESPN’s "Get Up," Paul Finebaum was asked which player he thought was under the most pressure heading into the 2025 season.

“It is the greatest player in the history of college football and that is Arch Manning,” Finebaum said. “ … Unfortunately, that comes with pressure. Everyone will be watching him against Ohio State on that first Saturday and if he doesn’t perform, the critics will rain down."

His statement did not go over well with fans watching the clip on Instagram, and they pointed out that the analyst has gone way too far with his comment.

“What is Paul even getting at here, this is so obviously for clicks the guys played 2 games you can’t use the word greatest,” a fan wrote.

“I wouldn’t say he’s the greatest player in college football history,” another fan said.

“Send Paul to the nursing home already,” one commented.

“I’m a Texas fan, and I feel like everyone BUT Texas fans are hyping him up. He did good when he came in last season, but I don’t think anyone is expecting him to be the best college QB this season, much less in CFB history. I do think he’ll do well for us, but I’m not throwing the Heisman at him, and I don't think the majority of Texas fans are either. It’s all outside noise,” a fan wrote.

“Bro I’m a UT fan but why is he being called the greatest college football player ever 😭,” a fan commented.

“How in gods name is arch manning already the best player in the history of the sport 😭,” another fan echoed.

Steve Sarkisian says Arch Manning has grown as a leader

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about Arch Manning on the “Always College Football” podcast with Greg McElroy on July 1, saying the QB has come a long way since joining the team in 2023.

“I don't think I could've predicted a better way for this to go for him," Sarkisian said. "If you didn’t know the name on the back of his jersey, you'd say, ‘Man, what a great teammate this guy is.’”

With a big season ahead, starting with a road game against reigning national champs Ohio State on Aug. 30, Manning’s growth has come at the perfect time for the Longhorns.

