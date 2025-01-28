Senior Bowl Practice Day 1: Insider notes on NFL prospects making early waves in Mobile, Alabama feat. Miami's Elijah Arroyo

As Shrine Bowl practices end, the football world has descended upon Mobile, Alabama, for three days of Senior Bowl practice. There’s a lot of excitement, as many of the draft’s top quarterbacks and defensive linemen are on hand to display their skills.

Senior Bowl Practice Day 1: Top players who stood out

Jonah Savaiinaea/OT/Arizona

Savaiinaea justified the first-round pick many project him to be. He played both offensive tackle spots and was dominant despite measuring under 6-foot-4.

NCAA Football: Arizona at Texas Christian - Source: Imagn

Savaiinaea has a strong build and used his arms, which measured more than 34 ½ inches, incredibly well. He moved his feet well and controlled opponents once engaged at the point of attack.

Clay Webb/OL/Jacksonville State

The former Georgia Bulldogs lineman looked terrific despite getting late-round grades from NFL scouts.

He routinely handled bigger and more talented defensive linemen, such as Deone Walker and Walter Nolen, in one-on-one drills and full scrimmage. Webb used terrific techniques and power to keep defenders from the action.

Caleb Rogers/OL/Texas Tech

NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Tech - Source: Imagn

The last of three offensive linemen who stood out on Day 1, Rogers was used at both guard and center and dominated at both. He’s strong as a bull and routinely held his ground or turned defenders from the action. His arm length of 32 ¾ inches is a bit disconcerting, yet there’s no denying Rogers has next-level ability.

Jaylin Noel/WR/Iowa State

NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

From the get-go, Noel separated himself from the rest of the receivers at the Senior Bowl. He could not be covered during drills, as defenders were unable to match his quickness and speed. Noel easily separated from opponents and was seamless making the deep reception. He presented himself as a legitimate vertical threat who can line up in the slot.

Elijah Arroyo/TE/Miami

NCAA Football: Miami at Syracuse - Source: Imagn

Another one who got off to a fast start, Arroyo made a lot of spectacular catches down the field, as linebackers and even safeties could not match his speed. Tipping the scales at 251 pounds, he looks like an oversized receiver the way he runs and catches the football.

A few more days like Tuesday, and people could be talking about Arroyo as a top-three tight end in the upcoming draft.

Jamaree Caldwell/DT/Oregon

Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Often overlooked playing on a defense stacked with talent at Oregon, Caldwell had a terrific day of practice. He’s incredibly quick as well as explosive and moves well for a lineman who weighs 342 pounds. Caldwell is also agile, not showing much stiffness in his game, and he did a great job playing with proper pad level and leverage.

David Walker/DE/Central Arkansas

The small-school pass rusher more than held his own Tuesday, beating some talented offensive tackles during drills. Walker is insanely quick off the snap and built low to the ground, measuring under 6-foot-1.

He tipped the scales at 267 pounds, more than people thought, and he was able to hold his ground against blockers. It will be interesting to see if Walker, who lined up at defensive end Tuesday, is used as a standup linebacker in space at any time in the next few days.

