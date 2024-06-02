"Serving dog food" "Id eat both plates tbh lol" - CFB fans react to Michigan football's meal menu for recruits compared to USC’s spread

Many things separate the Michigan Wolverines and the USC Trojans football programs. One of them is their national title. Although the Trojans were the favorites to win the title last season, the Wolverines eventually took it home. Also, the food served to the recruits differs between the programs, per a photo going viral on social media.

An X user shared a side-by-side comparison of the meals served to recruits at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the University of Michigan Stadium.

“USC’s cuisine for recruits compared to Michigan,” the user's tweet read.

Fans reacted to the comparison on X. Many fans mocked the meal served by the Wolverines.

“Michigan really gave them a 5th grade lunch,” a fan tweeted.

“Lmao well damn U of M,” another fan tweeted.

However, some defended Michigan, saying food doesn't win recruitment battles.

“USC thinks rotisserie chicken and penne wins recruiting battles,” a fan tweeted.

“I’m eating that Michigan shit up no cap,” another fan tweeted.

The Trojans will now face the Wolverines each other in the Big 10 on September 21.

USC’s Lincoln Riley didn't want to face Brian Kelly's LSU in 2024

Lincoln Riley will start his life as a Big 10 head coach, with USC taking on Brian Kelly’s LSU. But the Trojans head coach didn't want the clash to happen. Reports suggest he did everything to avoid the matchup. He even involved Fox Sports and his agent, Trace Armstrong.

Everything said and done, nothing worked for the USC head coach, and the game will happen as scheduled. The Trojans will take on the Tigers on September 1 to kickstart their 2024 college football season. The game, dubbed the ‘Las Vegas Bowl,’ will be played in Las Vegas and broadcast live on ABC/ESPN. It was scheduled before Riley joined the USC Trojans and is now a contractual obligation.