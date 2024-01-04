Seth McLaughlin transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Alabama's starting center

Seth McLaughlin is set to enter the transfer portal, bringing his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide to an end after four seasons. McLaughlin struggled with snapping the ball at several points this season, a habit that reared its head during the Crimson Tide's 27-20 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

Nick Kelly of Tuscaloosa News shared the news on X, posting:

"Alabama starting C Seth McLaughlin is expected to enter the transfer portal, @tuscaloosanews has learned. More:"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

McLaughlin joined the Crimson Tide as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 37 games in his collegiate career, making 25 starts, including serving as Alabama's starting center for each of the past two seasons.

Here's a look at where Seth McLaughlin could land.

Teams that Seth McLaughlin could join via the transfer portal

#1: Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers were among the programs to recruit Seth McLaughlin as he was coming out of high school. Their offensive line could use some help after tying for the 25th-most sacks allowed in the nation this season.

Joining the Tigers would allow McLaughlin to remain in the state of Alabama after spending the previous four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

#2: Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are yet another program that could use help on the offensive line after allowing the second-most sacks and accumulating the least rushing yards in the nation this season.

While they are the only program listed that did not recruit McLaughlin out of high school, Deion Sanders has shown that he does not mind utilizing the transfer portal and will likely be in the market for several offensive linemen.

#3: South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks are another SEC program that recruited McLaughlin out of high school. They were tied for the 13th-most sacks allowed in the nation while also rushing for the fifth-fewest yards.

The Gamecocks could once again look to bring McLaughlin in to help their struggling line.

#4: Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks are yet another SEC program that recruited McLaughlin out of high school and struggled on the offensive line in 2023. They allowed the sixth-most sacks while ranking just 86th in rushing offense.

#5: Alabama Crimson Tide

While McLaughlin struggled to snap the ball, he did perform better as a blocker.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, who were tied for the fifth-most sacks allowed this season, could look to move McLaughlin to an offensive guard position, allowing him to finish his career with the only college program he has known.