"Sets me up for success on the field": $1,600,000 NIL-valued J.J. McCarthy reveals one artist that is a major part of his national title success

J.J. McCarthy had a strong collegiate career under center for the Michigan Wolverines after joining the program as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. In three seasons, two of which he was the starter, McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He completed 67.6% of his passes while adding 632 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 161 carries, leading the Wolverines to the 2023 national title. As he is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy took to Twitter to reveal that, before games, he would listen to the music of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, who's biopic, titled Bob Marley: One Love, was released on Wednesday, February 14. He stated:

"Bob's music really influenced my career because it's become part of my pregame routine. 'Jamming', when that comes on, I feel centered, I'm balanced. Everything about that song sets me up for success on the field. This [his dog] is Marley. He was just this positive, vibrant dog. Definitely living up to his name. That's for sure."

Check out J.J. McCarthy's comments on Bob Marley below:

While it has been over four decades since Marley passed away from cancer at the age of just 36, his music has lived on, inspiring generations. The reggae legend is widely considered one of the greatest, and most influential, musicians of all time.

J.J. McCarthy draws high praise ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft figures to be a strong class for teams in search of a quarterback. During a recent appearance on "The Matt Barrie Show", ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller recently revealed that he believes J.J. McCarthy will be a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, stating:

"All the tools are there. They're just kind of waiting to come out. What did [Patrick] Mahomes say this week? He's got a six pack. It's just under the Dad Bod. That's J.J. McCarthy. The traits are just a little hidden right now. We just need somebody to bring them out. And Harbaugh is on record saying he should be the first quarterback drafted."

Miller continued:

"I know he's defending his guy, but I'll tell you, I've talked to so many scouts, one in particular, who said J.J. McCarthy would be Joe Burrow if he were on a team that threw the ball. And you're okay, like, there's a lot of love for J.J. McCarthy among the scouting community. He's tough as he**. He's got a big arm. He's a very good athlete. And he's coachable. That's something that comes up all the time."

Check out Matt Miller's comments on J.J. McCarthy below (starting at the 22:50 mark):

While McCarthy attempted just 713 passes in his college career and did not have a season in which he averaged more than 23 pass attempts per game, he is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class. He could increase his draft stock immensely with a strong showing at the draft combine.