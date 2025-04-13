"Shame on you NCAA": Emmanuel Acho takes aim at NIL system following Nico Iamaleava-Tennessee split

News broke Saturday that Nico Iamaleava, a quarterback seen as Tennessee’s future, will be leaving the Volunteers after skipping Friday’s practice without notice. The development came ahead of Saturday’s spring game and followed failed name, image and likeness (NIL) negotiations with the team.

Former linebacker turned analyst Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the situation, directing his criticism at the NCAA.

“Shame on you NCAA, you got us here,” Acho said in a video posted on X Saturday. “Because of your incompetence and because of your persistence in trying to continually take advantage of the college athlete now we are in this situation where the college athlete has to overcorrect.”

In January, Iamaleava’s representatives asked the team to increase his NIL deal from $2.4 million to around $4 million, according to ESPN. When the talks fell through, Iamaleava decided to leave. The NCAA transfer portal opens Wednesday.

Acho also addressed Iamaleava.

“Be mindful,” Acho said. “Do not give up what you want most for what you want now. What do I mean? Often what you want most is to play in the National Football League, but what you want now is to make money in college."

"I get it, do both if you can but be mindful. … Nico Iamaleava, your coach kicked you off the team cause you wanted to hold out. You wanted to act like a pro, he’s gonna treat you like a pro.”

Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava’s situation

After Nico Iamaleava missed practice and team meetings, coach Josh Heupel and his staff reportedly were unable to get in touch with the quarterback or his representatives. Heupel later addressed the team before Saturday’s scrimmage and confirmed that Iamaleava would no longer be part of the program.

"It's the state of college football," Heupel said, via ESPN. "At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me, too."

Iamaleava finished his first year as a starter in 2024 with 2,616 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, leading the Volunteers to a 10-3 season and a playoff appearance.

With Iamaleava’s exit, redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Merklinger is now the top candidate to start for the Vols in the upcoming season.

