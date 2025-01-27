Shane Beamer provides positive update on Nyck Harbor's future at South Carolina

Two-sport star Nyck Harbor proved he can make plays with his legs with the South Carolina Gamecocks. According to Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, the sophomore wide receiver will be focusing on football ahead of the 2025 season.

Beamer said the speedy wide receiver will focus more on football after working on track and field early last year. This time around, Harbor is expected to join the football team earlier.

“He’s solely focusing on football right now, and that was Nyck’s decision," Beamer said. "That was something that he talked to us about. We had some conversations around the bowl, after the bowl, within the last couple of weeks, as far as what he wanted to do.

“I think he realized that he did a lot of good things in track last year but missing spring practice — I don’t want to say set him back, but it was more of a challenge to be ready for the season. I think he just wanted to really focus on football, not that track is over but right now, that’s where his focus is, is just football.”

In 2024, Harbor finished fifth at the Southeastern Conference indoor track and field championships while taking a leap as a wide receiver. He finished with 26 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Having a full offseason to work with quarterback LaNorris Sellers could help create a rapport that was already on display toward the end of the season.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 9-4 season and a loss to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl. With a young and talented squad, South Carolina is expected to fight for a College Football Playoff berth.

Shane Beamer extends contract at South Carolina

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks finished the regular season with six straight victories. - Source: Imagn

After a successful season, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Columbia until 2030. Beamer’s salary for 2025 will rise from $6.6 to $8.1 million. It will also give him a $100,000 raise every season after that.

"I'm proud to represent the University of South Carolina and to lead our football program as the head coach. As I've said before, this is my dream job. My family and I love being here,” Beamer said.

Since taking over at South Carolina, Beamer holds a 29-22 record and three postseason trips. He was also named AP SEC Coach of the Year.

