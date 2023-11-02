Shane Beamer's son revokes dad's Halloween parade invitation with a harsh reality of his season: "You’re 2-6 and need to be in the office"

The South Carolina Gamecocks are having their worst season since naming Shane Beamer their head coach ahead of the 2021 season. The Gamecocks are just 2-6 and are on a four-game losing streak entering Week 10. Their struggles led to Beamer not receiving an invite to the Halloween Parade at his son's school.

Speaking to the media at his weekly press conference, South Carolina's coach said:

"I can take criticism because I get it from own family. I leave in the mornings before my wife and kids even wake up so I Facetime with them every morning on their way into school and today they were telling me that Hunter, my son, has a Halloween parade at his school where all the kids in his school they dress up in their Halloween costumes and they walk around the track for however many minutes and the parents come and they video it and all that."

Beamer continued:

"I was there for it last year because it was on a Monday. My wife was telling me that he had that today and I said, 'Why didn’t you guys tell me anything about it?' and Emily said, 'Well, I knew you had practice and meetings so I didn't think you were going to be able to come'. Then Hunter, my son, said 'And it’s also because you’re 2-6 and you need to be in the office working'. So, I can take criticism so please don’t think that because I get it at home worse than I get it on social media."

Check out Shane Beamer's comments on his son below (starting at the 30:09 mark):

The Gamecocks have finished above .500 in each of Shane Beamer's previous two seasons, qualifying for a bowl game. In order to reach those benchmarks in 2023, they will need to win their final four games.

What has gone wrong for Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks this season?

The South Carolina Gamecocks are just 2-6 after finishing with an 8-5 record last season. South Carolina has struggled on both sides of the ball. They have scored just 25.4 points per game, which ranks 81st out of 133 teams in the nation. While they rank 27th in passing offense, they are just 126th in rushing offense.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks have allowed 31.5 points per game, ranking 109th in the nation. They rank just 127th in passing defense and 57th in rushing defense. Their regression on both sides of the ball, combined with a tough SEC schedule, has led to a decline in their performance on the field.